Jim Caldwell interviewed with Cardinals Thursday

Getty Images

Jim Caldwell’s up to three interviews in his bid for a third NFL head coaching job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Caldwell interviewed with the Cardinals on Thursday. He’s also had interviews with the Browns and Packers and is expected to meet with the Jets.

If that happens, Caldwell, who has been the head coach of the Colts and Lions, will be in the mix for half the head coaching jobs currently open around the league.

Three of the four teams that Caldwell has been linked with had rookie quarterbacks in 2018 and Caldwell’s experience running offenses is likely a big part of the reason why he landed on the lists for those clubs. The Packers don’t have a rookie, but Caldwell was the head coach in Indianapolis for a Super Bowl run with Peyton Manning when Manning was well into his career.

The Cardinals have also interviewed former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase. They are expected to interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, Saints tight ends coach/assistant head coach Dan Campbell and USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury as well.