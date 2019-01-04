Joey Porter firing could be shot across the bow at Mike Tomlin

Changes are indeed coming to Pittsburgh. And even more could be coming, if things don’t change in 2019.

The firing of outside linebackers coach Joey Porter, a move that many assume was made by coach Mike Tomlin but that history tells us could have been made a level or two higher than that, feels like something more than the periodic shuffling of an assistant coach whose time to go had come. It feels like a warning shot at Tomlin.

Look carefully at Tomlin’s statement; nothing in there says Tomlin made the decision to not give Porter a new deal. And based on the story told by former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians regarding his own “retirement” from early 2012, it’s entirely possible that Tomlin wanted to keep Porter but wasn’t allowed to do so by ownership.

Given the broader context, with constant distractions on Tomlin’s watch and the stunningly bizarre decision by receiver Antonio Brown to go AWOL before a key Week 17 game, it could be that the organization has decided to impose on Tomlin’s team that kind of discipline that Tomlin in recent years hasn’t. And no member of the coaching staff showed less discipline in recent years than Porter.

On the field, it was his provocation of Pacman Jones during a playoff game that prompted a rule change. Off the field, an arrest two Januarys ago. Then there were the tales of Tomlin’s and Porter’s antics at local high-school football games.

Typically, coaches get fired when there’s a deficiency with the performance of the players for whom they are responsible. The Steelers’ outside linebackers are doing just fine. This just feels like it’s about something more than Xs and Os. It feels like it’s the first tangible step toward putting Tomlin on notice that a team that prides itself on having three coaches in 50 years is starting to be ashamed by the connection between lack of discipline and inability to compete for championships.

29 responses to “Joey Porter firing could be shot across the bow at Mike Tomlin

  2. He wasn’t fired. They just didn’t renew his contract.. you know there’s a difference right?

  4. It’s interesting that you think it’s stunningly bizarre? He was trying to hold the team hostage with his absence right? Hmmm, has Pittsburgh ever experienced that before?

  6. The Steelers lost to Tim Tebow and Blake Bortles in the playoff. One of the best RB’s and now one of the best WR’s doesn’t want to play anymore for Pittsburgh. Who can blame them? Let that all sink in the a moment. Hahaha

  7. Oh and one more thing -the Steelers should have lost to AJ mccarren too, but the Bengals Bengaled that day at the end of the game

  8. Tomlin is still in charge, so who cares. Until that clown is gone, welcome to 6-10
    once Ben retires,…face it between Tomlin and Bob Nutsack- thank God for the Penguins
    yes they got hosed in cleve- ball clearly hit Chubb’s helmet, hosed vs Chargers and Saints but this team can beat anyone and lose to anyone….every yr same story…where as New England every yr can beat everyone and maybe lose to 4 or 5 teams…Tomlin is just a below avg coach…on the flip side, scalping in 3-4 years will be dirt cheap !!!

  9. The Steelers OLBs are not fine. TJ Watt is great but it’s been a parade of crap otherwise. You can’t say the ILB situation is better.

  12. So do they have a different coach for middle/inside LB’s? Seems like an oddly specific title.

  13. whysosenestive445 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:12 pm
    He wasn’t fired. They just didn’t renew his contract.. you know there’s a difference right?

    ———-
    Semantics dude.

  15. In the broader context of Pitt’s ongoing dramas, this is at the bottom of the(long)list.

  17. Dan Rooney wasn’t influenced by fan tantrums, and I doubt Art II is, either. But it remains to be seen. I’m sure Rooney signed off on Joey’s dismissal, but equally sure it was Tomlin’s decision. Yes, the team could be better disciplined, though no team runs a ship a taut as Belichick’s . However, the bottom line is that, among active coaches, Tomlin has the fifth best regular-season winning percentage in the league. Factoring out Nagy and McVay, who’ve coached three years between them with no playoff wins, he’s third behind Belichick and Reid, who’s never won a Super Bowl. For all the criticism, Tomlin’s never had a losing season and has a better winning percentage than Noll or Cowher. And Rooney’s capable of doing the math.

  18. Mike Tomlin is a terrible coach plain and simple. Porter is his buddy who is also awful at coaching. They bring out the worst in each other. In 2019, I expect more of the same underachieving embarrassment I have witnessed since 2010 (when Tomlin still had most of Cowher’s players and staff). The best part of it is after Tomlin gets fired, another sucker team will hire him and without a HOF QB, he might go 0-32 and best Hue Jackson.

  19. pittspuke7 says:

    January 4, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    The Steelers lost to Tim Tebow and Blake Bortles in the playoff. One of the best RB’s and now one of the best WR’s doesn’t want to play anymore for Pittsburgh. Who can blame them? Let that all sink in the a moment. Hahaha

    So, the Patriots lost to Mark Sanchez in the playoffs…..with Tom Brady….in Foxborough. Never knew that a team should be defined by the QB they lost to in the playoffs.

  20. There have been issues with OLB development. Porter has had 3 1st round picks under his time there. 1 failed out, 1 is below average and 1 looks like a potential all pro. He was canned because he couldn’t get more out of Dupree. This was likely coming regardless of where the team finished. Butler and Smith are next.

  22. Steelers finished last in the AFC West this year losing to KC, Denver and the Raiders. They didnt play the Chargers, thank God, as LA would have mopped the field with the Pitts.

  23. Florio you may be on to something. I think ownership is FINALLY going to remove a lot of Tomlin’s authority. Like back in 2008-2010 when the team was good and he already had his whole staff doing all the work for him. Ever since he has taken over a lot of control, things have just gotten worse and worse.

  24. mlhigh says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:44 pm
    Steelers finished last in the AFC West this year losing to KC, Denver and the Raiders. They didnt play the Chargers, thank God, as LA would have mopped the field with the Pitts.
    ————
    LA got like 3 gifted touchdowns by the officials….

  25. mlhigh says:

    Steelers finished last in the AFC West this year losing to KC, Denver and the Raiders. They didnt play the Chargers, thank God, as LA would have mopped the field with the Pitts.
    ——————————————
    When you’re scheduled to play a division, you play the entire division. Steelers did play the Chargers–and lost. But your point is well-taken.

  26. You do realize that Porter was the outside linebackers coach and his contract was not renewed. You don’t really make any sort of statement by not re-signing your outside linebackers coach.

  28. mlhigh says:

    January 4, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Steelers finished last in the AFC West this year losing to KC, Denver and the Raiders. They didnt play the Chargers, thank God, as LA would have mopped the field with the Pitts.

    Umm….no. The Steelers finished 2nd in the AFC North and were swept by the entire AFC West including the Chargers. You know the game where the referees basically handed the Chargers 2 TDs and blundered an offsides call on the winning field goal at the end. Hardly a “mopping”.

  29. lack of discipline and inability to compete for championships

    That will define the Tomlin era with the Steelers. They should also add wasted opportunities.

