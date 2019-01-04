Julian Love, Alize Mack leaving Notre Dame for the NFL

Getty Images

Cornerback Julian Love won’t be back at Notre Dame for the 2019 season.

Love announced on Friday that he will give up his remaining eligibility with the Fighting Irish in favor of entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

Love was injured in the first half of Notre Dame’s loss to Clemson in last Saturday’s Cotton Bowl, but was able to return to the game for the second half of what turns out to be his final college game. The rest of the season was more fruitful for Love, who was a Jim Thorpe Award nominee and a member of the All-America team.

Notre Dame will also say goodbye to tight end Alize Mack. Mack had 36 catches for 360 yards and three touchdowns in his final college season.