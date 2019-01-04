Mecole Hardman, Isaac Nauta headed to NFL

Getty Images

Receiver Mecole Hardman and tight end Isaac Nauta are joining Riley Ridley in leaving Georgia for the NFL.

All three announced Friday they are skipping their senior seasons to turn pro.

“I truly feel in my heart that this is the best decision for me, and I am ready to pursue another lifelong dream of mine — playing in the NFL,” Nauta posted on Twitter.

He ranked third on the team with 30 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The position has become crowded with several junior tight ends declaring, including Notre Dame’s Alize Mack and Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger.

Hardman made 34 receptions for 532 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.

“This has been a dream since I picked up a football and now that my dreams are becoming a reality I could not be more excited,” Hardman wrote on Twitter.

Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield and defensive back J.R. Reed have not announced their decisions on 2019.