Media questions and Bob Quinn’s answers on Matt Patricia sexual assault allegation

Getty Images

When Lions General Manager Bob Quinn did his end-of-year media session today, he faced some questions about the process of hiring head coach Matt Patricia last year, and specifically the fact that Patricia had been indicted for aggravated sexual assault in 1996 — which didn’t surface publicly until a Detroit News article on May 9, three months after the Lions hired Patricia.

We posted a key quote from Quinn’s answer, and the Lions responded by tweeting a link to the video of Quinn’s press conference, and suggesting that some context was missing from our quote of Quinn.

We’re happy to provide the complete context. The media questions and Quinn’s answers about the Patricia hiring begin at 11:22 of this video. Full questions and full answers are transcribed below:

Reporter: “Bob, when did you know about Matt Patricia’s sexual assault allegations? When did you know?”

Quinn: “I didn’t — I first found out about it a couple days before the article came out. Matt had got wind that the article was going to come out and he came and told me. So we had extensive conversations with myself, ownership, Rod, about everything, and then we put out that statement back in May about our support for Matt, and that’s kind of how it went down.”

Reporter: “If you knew beforehand would he still be your head coach today?’

Quinn: “Yeah, I’m not going to deal in hypotheticals. I didn’t know at the time and going forward we’re just going to stand by our statement.”

Reporter: “Does it bother you that you didn’t know before? That he didn’t reveal that to you?”

Quinn: “No, that’s — listen, we do our standard — for a high-level position we do an extensive background check on everybody and nothing came up so that’s kind of how we do those processes.”

Reporter: “How could it not come out if somebody else found it quickly when they were searching his name?”

Quinn: “Well, that’s — listen, I’m not paid to do extensive background checks. I’m here to select the head coach. I’m very comfortable with Matt Patricia as our head coach.”

As the full context makes clear, there was nothing out of context about our initial report.