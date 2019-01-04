Ohio State OL Michael Jordan plans to enter NFL draft

Getty Images

Ohio State offensive lineman Michael Jordan will bypass his senior season. The junior announced Friday he will enter the NFL draft.

“In my heart I know I’m ready for the NFL largely because I have been coached by the very best,” Jordan wrote on social media.

He joins teammates Nick Bosa, Dre’Mont Jones and Mike Weber in leaving the Buckeyes for the pros.

Jordan started at offensive guard his first two seasons before moving to center this season. He made first-team All-America honors.

He projects as a second-day pick.