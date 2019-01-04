Mitchell Trubisky got off social media to improve his mental health

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t used social media all season, and he thinks that’s part of why he got better in 2018.

Trubisky says that when he struggled as a rookie in 2017, he’d sometimes look on Twitter and see people telling him he sucks, and that would wear on him and take his focus away from getting better. Getting off social media this year has put him in a better mental place.

“I know what that did to me when I let those voices get inside,” he told ESPN. “It was not good for my mental health. People are one keystroke away from accessing you. Why would I allow people who know nothing about me to have an opinion? Why would I allow them to have that space in my mind?”

Trubisky said that when he spent time on social media, he felt like other people were controlling his time.

“If you’re conscious of something, then you’re also in control,” Trubisky said. “And that also takes me back to the social media thing — always being in control of your time and your thoughts. Don’t let people on the outside take control. You’re in control of your time, and how you’re working, and your peace of mind, and how you sleep at night.”

Those are wise words for anyone who spends too much time on social media.