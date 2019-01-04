Mitchell Trubisky got off social media to improve his mental health

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2019, 5:22 AM EST
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t used social media all season, and he thinks that’s part of why he got better in 2018.

Trubisky says that when he struggled as a rookie in 2017, he’d sometimes look on Twitter and see people telling him he sucks, and that would wear on him and take his focus away from getting better. Getting off social media this year has put him in a better mental place.

“I know what that did to me when I let those voices get inside,” he told ESPN. “It was not good for my mental health. People are one keystroke away from accessing you. Why would I allow people who know nothing about me to have an opinion? Why would I allow them to have that space in my mind?”

Trubisky said that when he spent time on social media, he felt like other people were controlling his time.

“If you’re conscious of something, then you’re also in control,” Trubisky said. “And that also takes me back to the social media thing — always being in control of your time and your thoughts. Don’t let people on the outside take control. You’re in control of your time, and how you’re working, and your peace of mind, and how you sleep at night.”

Those are wise words for anyone who spends too much time on social media.

38 responses to “Mitchell Trubisky got off social media to improve his mental health

  1. The internet is full of trolls, if you can’t take criticism from idiots, then social media is not the place for you lol.

  5. I applaud him.

    Folks, guess what happens when you get off of social media… Nothing. And it’s wonderful.

    Its written by people whose opinion of connecting with others is socially stunted to say the least.

    Disconnect if you really want to connect.

  8. I never understood why it’s so important to tell people where you are every second of the day as people do on the internet. All it does it make it easier for bad guys to rob your home, as far as I’m concerned.

  9. Social media for the weak mind. Man up and take care of your own problems without asking the world for help for every little issue you have.

  13. From a Lion’s fan, that’s pretty damn smart. I hope Stafford stays off too. Good head on Trubisky, and I was glad he didn’t play against us and even more pissed that Chi’s backup beat us.

  17. If I was him I would spend my time driving my Lamborghini, not sitting on the couch looking at a cell phone.

  18. Other athletes should take note of Trubisky’s idea. Too many other athletes have posted highly questionable (if not downright stupid) things on Facebook, Twitter, etc, and gotten in hot water for it.

  22. Getting off social media to improve mental health is good advice for, well, everyone.

    “Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet”.

    ~Stephen Hawking

  24. This is the problem with the world today, social media has taken over people’s minds in a bad way, it has it’s advantages in a small way but i think it does more harm than good.

    The younger generation has their damn phones surgically attached to their hand and they are addicted to it, even while they are driving and walking across the busy streets.

  25. Let’s be honest, it’s not the social media that improved him, its him getting a stud offensive minded HC, because Trubisky still has the same accuracy issues in games.

  27. I honestly hate the negative aspects social media has produced on our society. Other than the sharing of baby pictures and funny memes what is the point? I don’t care what you had for dinner. Why have 100’s of friends if you don’t talk to any of them. Lol. What a joke.

  29. Poor guy. If only he was a millionaire celebrity at the top of his profession in one of the biggest cities in the US.

    They should have him speak at the Rookie Emporium. W

  31. Wow! This is incredibly insightful. For once its nice to see a professional rise above the normal. I’m a Bears and Trubisky fan from here on out. Bears are gonna represent the NFC in the Superbowl.

  32. Good for him. Never been on Twitter, and I pretty much quit Facebook before the 2016 election. I haven’t missed it at all.

  33. I don’t understand the draw of Facebook and Twitter. I’m trying to get less people in my life, not more!

  34. Social media is a valuable way to improve self esteem. If I get triple digit thumbs up from complete strangers I will never meet against single digit thumbs down I can set out in the world that day with a feeling of self worth that I never could back in the days where you engaged with people directly (ie “old school”).

  36. This kid continues to impress me. He might be as smart as Tom Brady. The future is bright, Bears fans. How about an SBXX rematch? Go Patriots!

  37. Everyone posting positive comments on social media but saying they don’t do social media. Anywhere you can comment on internet is social media, duh!

  38. Vikings4Life says:
    January 4, 2019 at 8:23 am

    ______________________________

    Let’s be REAL honest, you’re just triggered and upset because Trubisky is in the playoffs and you have been wrong about him since day one.

