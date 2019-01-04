NFL announces first ever “presenting sponsor” for AFC/NFC title games

Getty Images

There may be no more places to stuff cheese into a pizza, but there are still plenty of ways for the NFL to make more dough.

The latest cash grab comes from the announcement that the league has retained its first ever “presenting sponsor” for the AFC and NFC championship games.

Intuit Turbo Tax Live has ponied up for the title, and Turbo Tax Live “branding will be featured during the [AFC and NFC championship games] as well as within ancillary programming and content across league broadcast and digital media platforms.”

It remains to be seen how conspicuous the arrangement will be, but it’s a big step toward something college football has been doing for years.

Someone recently posed for the #PFTPM podcast the question of whether the NFL would ever sell naming rights to the Super Bowl. And the answer is simple: Yes, if the price is right.

If someone wants to do it, and if someone offers enough money to get the NFL to tolerate the short-term criticism that would emerge from “The Vandalay Industries Super Bowl” or “The Super Bowl, presented by Duff Beer” or however they would finesse it, money still talks — and there’s no better money than money for essentially nothing.