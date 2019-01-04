No decision on Hunter Henry’s status for Sunday

Getty Images

The Chargers have opened the door to tight end Hunter Henry returning to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, but there’s been no official call at this point.

Henry has been practicing with the team, but remains on the physically unable to perform list and the team would need to make a roster move to activate him for Sunday. Head coach Anthony Lynn said that call will be made on Saturday and that Henry would be playing a limited role if the team does put him on the field.

“He’ll definitely be on a pitch count,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.

Because Henry is not on the 53-man roster, he did not receive an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week. The Chargers ruled out linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) and listed defensive tackle Brandon Mebane as doubtful to play as he continues to deal with his daughter’s illness. Running back Austin Ekeler is listed as questionable with a groin injury.