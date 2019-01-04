Panthers continue making staff changes

Getty Images

The Panthers tossed a couple of assistants overboard during the season, and there’s another one over the rail today.

There could be more.

According to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio, Panthers wide receivers coach Lance Taylor won’t be back next year.

Taylor was a former assistant receivers coach there, and came back in 2017 when Ricky Proehl retired. In between he worked as running backs coach at Stanford.

The Panthers jettisoned line coach Brady Hoke and cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura during the season, when coach Ron Rivera resumed calling defensive plays from defensive coordinator Eric Washington.

They still need to improve a coaching staff that was thinned by their own success, as Sean McDermott left for the Buffalo head coaching job and Steve Wilks went to Arizona the following year and took linebackers coach Al Holcomb with him. Wilks is available again and could return.