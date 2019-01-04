Ravens like the (clean) trash-talk with Philip Rivers

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has never been afraid to mix it up with opponents on the field.

But for the Ravens, talking trash with this week’s playoff opponent presents a unique challenge.

Even Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said his conversations with Rivers over the years have been fun, but harder to pull off than the standard variety.

“Because he doesn’t go overboard, you know what I mean?” Martindale said, via Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun. “He’s a competitor just like everybody else is on the field, and that’s how he gets himself going.

“It’s hard to go back and forth with him when he doesn’t cuss. ‘Dadgumit.’ I mean, ‘Ooh, Phil, you got me there.’ But I love the guy. I love the competitor.”

Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon joked that he asked Rivers for restaurant recommendations when they met in California on Dec. 22, and would happily return the favor.

“I just asked him for a couple restaurants I could go to,” Judon said. “I might go back to Cali in the offseason. If anybody knows, he would know. Especially with a big family [Rivers and his wife have eight children and are expecting their ninth in March], he’s got to eat everywhere. . . .

“I’ll definitely let him know where to go to eat.”

And while they’re not generally used to PG-rated trash talk, they do enjoy the competition.