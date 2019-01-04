Ravens list three players as questionable

Getty Images

Ravens receiver Chris Moore is dealing with a muscle issue, coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

But Harbaugh, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, expects Moore to play Sunday.

The Ravens enter the game as healthy as a team can be this time of year.

They list only three players as questionable.

Left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) join Moore (shoulder/hip) with a designation.

Young returned to practice Friday on a limited basis after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. Moore did not practice Friday after having full practices the previous two days.