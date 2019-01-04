Ravens list three players as questionable

Getty Images
Ravens receiver Chris Moore is dealing with a muscle issue, coach John Harbaugh said Friday.
But Harbaugh, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, expects Moore to play Sunday.
The Ravens enter the game as healthy as a team can be this time of year.
They list only three players as questionable.
Left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) join Moore (shoulder/hip) with a designation.
Young returned to practice Friday on a limited basis after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. Moore did not practice Friday after having full practices the previous two days.