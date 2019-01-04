Report: Dolphins will interview Dennis Allen on Saturday

Getty Images

The Dolphins have added another name to the list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins will interview Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for the position on Saturday. It’s the first reported interview for Allen in this year’s head coaching cycle.

Allen has head coaching experience in the NFL as he went 8-28 over two-plus seasons as the Raiders’ head coach before being fired after an 0-4 start to the 2014 season. He has had better results running the Saints defense over the last two years and was also on the New Orleans staff when they won Super Bowl XLIV after the 2009 season.

The Dolphins interviewed Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores on Friday and have either requested or scheduled interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Cowboys defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Kris Richard and their special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.