Report: Jets have interest in Matt Rhule

The Jets have interest in Baylor coach Matt Rhule, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

The Jets will travel to Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend to interview Cowboys assistant Kris Richard on Sunday, so it is unclear whether they plan on speaking to Rhule during the visit to Texas, according to Graziano.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News wrote Thursday that the Jets should have Rhule high on their list of candidates.

Rhule, 43, interviewed with the Colts last year, but withdrew his name from consideration a day after news leaked of his interview.

He has coached on both sides of the ball and in the college and pro ranks, including serving as an assistant offensive line coach on Tom Coughlin’s staff with the Giants in 2012. Rhule, a native New Yorker, has turned around programs at Temple and Baylor.