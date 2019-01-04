Report: Packers to interview Adam Gase

Posted by Charean Williams on January 4, 2019, 5:08 PM EST
Getty Images

It appears former Dolphins coach Adam Gase is going to get a second chance as a head coach for 2019.

Gase has become a hot candidate, having already interviewed with the Cardinals and Jets.

He’s now adding the Packers to his itinerary.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Packers are expected to interview Gase soon.

Gase went 23-25 in his three seasons in Miami. Twenty-four of those games were played without his starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

Gase served as the offensive coordinator in Denver (2013-14) and Chicago (2015). He also was on the staff of the Lions and 49ers in his NFL coaching career that began in 2003 in Detroit.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Report: Packers to interview Adam Gase

  1. Aaron Rodgers should approve: Gase has a history of throwing the rest of his players under the bus to make excuses for his Quarterbacks. See Tannehill, Ryan and Cutler, Jay.

  5. If a team gives him a second chance, that team and their fans will be thoroughly disappointed. He was 23-25 in a stint peppered with head-scratching, bone-headed decisions that fall squarely on him. Reminds me of when Eric Mangini immediately got another head coaching gig after his time with the Jets. What was Mangini’s record with the Jets? 23-25.

  7. Kinda surprised he wasn’t number one with a bullet for the Jets. Gase’s failings in Miami had more to do with his personnel decisions than anything else, given what he had to work with he did a decent job coaching there. Jets have a young QB and an entrenched GM, Gase would be a good choice to help bring Darnold along.

  9. If hired:

    Devante Adams will be traded (Landry) or phased out (Parker)
    Some old RB (Gore) will be brought in to steal carries from younger player with more potential (Drake) — Peterson will be 34, seems about right

  10. This guy is an OC. Not a HC. Why? Because his players hate him. He’s all “my way or the highway” and “don’t have fun…football is serious business.” That’s works for old coaches. Not young guys like Gase. See Matt Nagy. Players respect him but also like him because he lets them celebrate wins with Club Dub in the locker room. He just turned 40. When you’re barely older than some of the players you can treat them like youre their Dad.

  15. I think the Packers interviewed Gase because Gase is interviewing to become the head coach of several teams they might play, and is a top candidate for offensive coordinator for the Lions, who the Packers play twice a year.

  16. I honestly have no real opinion on Gase or the Packers intention to interview him.
    I just find it amusing that whatever candidate Green Bay gets linked to is met with giggles and ridicule by the know-nothing Barney faithful.

    In the end, after a wide ranging and extensive search, the Packers will make their hire, and that PFT story will log in well over 100 comments.
    Over half of those will be the purple trolls calling it the worst hire in the history of the League, as well as proclamations of a cellar dwelling future that will resemble some kind of NFL Hellscape.

    Although it will be quite obvious to the normal fan that there will be no telling just how well the newly minted coach, the team, and it’s current roster will mesh, the Barneys will be more than thrilled to share their opinion.

  17. Wonder if Miami is surprised at all the job interviews he’s getting immediately after being fired. Would be odd anywhere but the NFL…

  18. Crazy how uninspiring he was with the Dolphins yet teams (and even some fans?!) apparently weren’t paying attention. Guaranteed that his immediately getting interviews isn’t going to cause him to sit down and address the issues that caused him to get fired in Miami. Giving him another job now would be his signal to keep doing things exactly like he was.

  20. “This guy is an OC. Not a HC. Why? Because his players hate him. He’s all “my way or the highway” and “don’t have fun…football is serious business.””
    __________________

    That isn’t how he coached the Dolphins AT ALL. They’d have probably been much better off if that was how he had approached things. Instead, he was oddly passive-aggressive. The guys on the team could do basically anything they wanted. He seldom disciplined anybody–even the guys he got rid and then complained about afterwards like Ajayi were never disciplined by Gase. Instead, he put up with everything and then vented to the media about what a problem the guy had been after they were gone. That leads to an undisciplined team and loses you respect in the locker room–both of which were staples of his time with the Dolphins.

  21. ariani1985/contra74

    After their team’s embarrassing loss to Da Bears in their own 1.2 billion dollar monument to their stupidity, the skol trolls seem to be even more motivated to flaunt their inferiority complex.

    LOL!!

  22. I think it would be easier to only write articles on possible HC candidates that the Packers aren’t looking to interview.

  23. Took the Dolphins to 7 wins with a terrible roster and a lot of those guys injuried. Guy should be able to coach for any team he wants.

  25. Gase is mediocre, only worth your time if you’re an underlyingly sub-500 team who can’t find better. Miami’s bigger problem is partly Tannehill, an rather average (87-rated) QB treated like a franchise centerpiece, and an ingrained beach-resort culture not best suited for gridiron.

  27. i feel like none of these teams really want anyone available. It’s all a bunch of coaches trying to get an nfl team and not the other way around

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!