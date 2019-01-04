Report: Packers to interview Adam Gase

Getty Images

It appears former Dolphins coach Adam Gase is going to get a second chance as a head coach for 2019.

Gase has become a hot candidate, having already interviewed with the Cardinals and Jets.

He’s now adding the Packers to his itinerary.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Packers are expected to interview Gase soon.

Gase went 23-25 in his three seasons in Miami. Twenty-four of those games were played without his starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

Gase served as the offensive coordinator in Denver (2013-14) and Chicago (2015). He also was on the staff of the Lions and 49ers in his NFL coaching career that began in 2003 in Detroit.