Riley Ridley declares for the 2019 draft

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was taken in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Falcons and another member of the family will be available for the Falcons and the rest of the NFL in this year’s draft.

Riley Ridley announced on Twitter Friday that he will be leaving school in order to enter the draft. The younger Ridley is also a wide receiver and is a similar size to his brother, but there are some big differences from there.

Calvin Ridley was a standout for the University of Alabama and never caught fewer than 63 passes in any of his three seasons with the Crimson Tide. Riley Ridley, on the other hand, caught a total of 69 passes during his three seasons at Georgia and heads to the NFL without the same expected draft position as his big brother.

The younger Ridley had one of his best games in last year’s national title game against Alabama and his productivity jumped for the Bulldogs in 2018, so a strong run of workouts in the coming months should land him a spot in the league come April.