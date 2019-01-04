Rod Marinelli unconcerned with Seattle’s familiarity with Dallas’ hand signals

AP

After the Seahawks’ 24-13 victory over the Cowboys in Week Three, receiver Doug Baldwin said Seattle had diagnosed some of the Cowboys’ defensive play calls based on their hand signals. At the time, not much was made of it.

But now that the teams play again in an even more important game, it seems Baldwin’s comment probably was unwise.

The Cowboys now know what the Seahawks knew.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Marinelli, though, seems unconcerned with the Seahawks’ familiarity with Kris Richard or with their hand signals. Richard, the Cowboys’ defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, was fired as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator after last season.

“We know what we are,” Marinelli said. “That’s the biggest thing. They’ll know our package from ever. We don’t change a lot. It’s about execution. I really don’t care what they know. I care about how hard we play, our pad level, how we execute our different charges, how we tackle, all those things, while keeping the quarterback in the well, trying to dominate the pocket and then playing good coverage.

“That’s all that’s concerning us. Nothing else matters to me.”

Baldwin revealed a few days after the September game that practice squad members Alex McGough and Caleb Scott figured out some of the Cowboys’ defensive calls from their hand signals. The Seahawks used that knowledge on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett, according to Baldwin.