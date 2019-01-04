Ryan Grigson to Raiders a “done deal”

Getty Images

A pair of reports on Thursday linked former Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson to both of the NFL’s Bay Area (for now) teams. One wasn’t accurate, and one wasn’t accurate enough.

As to the report that the 49ers are interested in Grigson, multiple sources tell PFT that the 49ers simply aren’t.

As to the report that Grigson will meet with the Raiders, a league source tells PFT that Grigson to the Raiders is a done deal.

Grigson spent five years as G.M. of the Colts. His tenure was widely regarded as a failure, and he has faced plenty of criticism for his interpersonal skills. But, like former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson, Grigson did well enough in a less-than-highest-level role to reach the top of his profession. So maybe he’ll provide Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock the kind of support they need when it comes to figuring out what to do with three first-round picks.

As long as they don’t trade one for someone line Trent Richardson, use one on someone like Bjoern Werner, or invest one in a position where they’re already stocked, like when the Colts drafted receiver Philip Dorsett.