Sunday’s game could be Joe Flacco’s last at home as a Raven

Joe Flacco was the last rookie to start at quarterback for the Ravens in a playoff game and he’s played in several others over the years, which leaves him in good position to offer advice to Lamar Jackson before Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Flacco said he’d tell the rookie to approach this game like any other. While there’s “a little bit different intensity” leading up to the game, Flacco said things eventually settle down and it becomes routine.

What’s not routine for Flacco this postseason is his spot on the bench. Flacco said it is “definitely not the most fun position in the world,” but he also said that he’s not in a rush to get to the offseason for an expected move to another team when asked about the possibility that this game will be his final home contest as a member of the organization.

“I haven’t really thought too much about it, to be honest with you. It is what it is,” Flacco said, via ESPN.com. “We’re a No. 4 seed. There’s always a possibility that in the final round before the Super Bowl you can come back here. So you never know.”

Flacco’s playoff run as a rookie resulted in a trip to the AFC title game, so it’s not an unprecedented turn of events even if another home game for Flacco is unlikely regardless of the result.