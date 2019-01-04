The 2018 AP All-Pro team

Getty Images

The major Associated Press awards won’t be announced for another 29 days. For now, the AP has unveiled its annual All-Pro team.

The first team for offense, defense, and special teams appears below.

Offensively, the quarterback is Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. The running back is Todd Gurley, of the Rams. The flex position goes to Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs.

The receivers are DeAndre Hopkins of the Texans and Michael Thomas of the Saints. The tight end is Travis Kelce of the Chiefs.

The offensive line, from left tackle to right tackle, are David Bakhtiari, Quenton Nelson, Jason Kelce, Zack Martin, Mitchell Schwartz.

Defensively, the edge rushes are J.J. Watt of the Texans and Khalil Mack of the Bears. The interior defensive linemen are Aaron Donald and Fletcher Cox.

The linebackers are Luke Kuechly, Bobby Wagner, and Darius Leonard.

The cornerbacks are Kyle Fuller of the Bears and Stephon Gilmore of the Patriots. The safeties are Eddie Jackson of the Bears and Derwin James of the Chargers. The extra defensive back is Desmond King.

The specialists are kicker Justin Tucker of the Ravens, punter Michael Dickson of the Seahawks, kick returner Andre Roberts of the Jets, punt returner Tarik Cohen of the Bears, and specialist Adrian Phillips of the Chargers.