The major Associated Press awards won’t be announced for another 29 days. For now, the AP has unveiled its annual All-Pro team.

The first team for offense, defense, and special teams appears below.

Offensively, the quarterback is Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. The running back is Todd Gurley, of the Rams. The flex position goes to Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs.

The receivers are DeAndre Hopkins of the Texans and Michael Thomas of the Saints. The tight end is Travis Kelce of the Chiefs.

The offensive line, from left tackle to right tackle, are David Bakhtiari, Quenton Nelson, Jason Kelce, Zack Martin, Mitchell Schwartz.

Defensively, the edge rushes are J.J. Watt of the Texans and Khalil Mack of the Bears. The interior defensive linemen are Aaron Donald and Fletcher Cox.

The linebackers are Luke Kuechly, Bobby Wagner, and Darius Leonard.

The cornerbacks are Kyle Fuller of the Bears and Stephon Gilmore of the Patriots. The safeties are Eddie Jackson of the Bears and Derwin James of the Chargers. The extra defensive back is Desmond King.

The specialists are kicker Justin Tucker of the Ravens, punter Michael Dickson of the Seahawks, kick returner Andre Roberts of the Jets, punt returner Tarik Cohen of the Bears, and specialist Adrian Phillips of the Chargers.

58 responses to “The 2018 AP All-Pro team

  9. Remember when many said Belichick was crazy for not paying Butler but trying to trade him to Saints, and instead giving a big contract to Gilmore? Ah, and so it turns out, yet again, that Belichick knows more about football than the salty mountain of hate.

  11. “mytwitteraccountwashacked says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:48 pm
    Zach Ertz broke the record for total receptions by TE and no nod. Unreal.”

    Kelce and the Kittle set records for yards. Which is just a bit more important than receptions.

  12. mytwitteraccountwashacked says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:48 pm
    Zach Ertz broke the record for total receptions by TE and no nod. Unreal.

    I think Kittle’s receiving yards record is a bit more impressive than Ertz’s total receptions record.

  19. Chris Ballard getting 2 rookies on the AP All Pro team has to be the best draft since Baltimore took Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis.

  20. skwackquackwoof says:
    January 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm
    I like Mahomes just fine, but there is no way he is better or more valuable than Drew Brees.

    __________________

    Let me know when Drew Brees throw for 50 TDS & 5K passing yards in a season….

  23. Kelce, Kittle, and Ertz all had amazing seasons. Ertz had the most catches, Kittle the most yards, Kelce was a close 2nd to both but had the most TDs.
    However, only one can be all-pro; the other 2 not making it is not a snub.

  24. streetyson says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:55 pm
    Remember when many said Belichick was crazy for not paying Butler but trying to trade him to Saints, and instead giving a big contract to Gilmore? Ah, and so it turns out, yet again, that Belichick knows more about football than the salty mountain of hate.

    ————-

    It’s true, Belichek is a wizard. And I know Butler had a VERY ROUGH start to the season, but he was actually VERY GOOD in the 2nd half of the season. And Gilmore got ROASTED by Corey Davis. Gilmore is a fine corner, but no way is he top 2 in the league.

  25. Tress Way (Redskins punter) is underappreciated. He dropped 41 punts inside the 20, with ZERO touchbacks. He deserved a Pro Bowl (and possibly All-Pro) nod.

  27. So, an All-Pro is supposedly not good enough to make the Pro Bowl (Tucker). Gotta love that Pro Bowl voting.

  28. I don’t see the Ertz over Kelce argument. Kelce had almost 200 more yards and two more TDs. I can see the Kittle argument though because he had more yards and played on a less dynamic offense.

    Also Julio should have made it over Thomas

  29. skwackquackwoof says:
    January 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    I like Mahomes just fine, but there is no way he is better or more valuable than Drew Brees.
    ——————–

    How do you know? Maybe the Saints would have made it to more than one Super Bowl with a different quarterback.

  30. Lane Johnson not getting a pro-bowl nod or all-pro is pure ignorance. Who has he NOT chewed up over the last two years….this is a freaking joke. Oh and please save the PED comments that was 3 years ago move on already.

  31. P Michael Dickson led the league in NET but Tress Way had the rarer achievement with an off-the-charts 41 IN20s and zero TBs, becoming only the third punter ever to go through a season without a TB (his NET wasn’t too shabby either).

    But Dickson was a key weapon on a ball-control and field-position playoff team, and so he is definitely deserving. Great seasons by both.

  37. not a single one of my vikings made it. that is proof that this teams defense is in decline. harrison smith got beat out by eddie jackson, Rhodes got beat out by fuller, and griffen got beat out by mack. all bears. all in the division. and yet, we don’t need offensive guards! we’ll just get some big boy and patch him in there. oh rick speilman, will you ever learn? look at the colts: 2 rookie 1st team all pros, vastly improved defense and offense that keeps their quarterback upright. Congrats to the colts on an unreal draft! rick spielman, take a note!

  38. Lane didn’t have great season from start to finish, so I can stomach that snub. Ertz makes little sense given the impact he had in al 16 games this season. Kelce having more yards and TDs is irrelevant – that’s all situational. Ertz was a monster.

  39. mytwitteraccountwashacked says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:48 pm
    Zach Ertz broke the record for total receptions by TE and no nod. Unreal.

    Really? Wow what a homer.

  40. My how the tables have turned…

    Right Jalen Ramsey? Tyreek Hill is on this list but you said he was only a return specialist.

  41. 49erfan44 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:54 pm
    No Kittle is a JOKE. Ertz and Kittle over Kelce this season.

    I could be swayed for Kittle but Ertz? What a joke

  43. mytwitteraccountwashacked says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:48 pm
    Zach Ertz broke the record for total receptions by TE and no nod. Unreal.
    ================================
    G. Kittle had some nice numbers too but guess I can’t argue against Kelce.

  44. Kelce, Kittle, Ertz…flip a coin! They’re all deserving but they can only pick one. Plus, how many times do you see brothers together on an All-Pro team. Pretty cool.

  45. Wheres Xavien Howard at? According to Miami fans hes worthy of the #1 CB money in the league, because he is ASCENDING.

  46. That’s a great offensive line right there?

    Who’d rather have Fuller and Gilmore over Peterson and Ramsey?

  49. Ertz, Kelce, and Kittle all had amazing seasons but there can only be one AP TE on the first team. For those who are so outraged at Ertz not being selected please take a look at the numbers below. I am a 49er fan and I am glad Kittle set the yardage record but have no issue with Kelce being selected. *For those who love PFF, Kittle was selected as their AP and was graded as the top TE so there is that.

    Ertz: Catches: 116, Yards: 1,163, TD: 8
    Kelce: Catches: 103, Yards: 1,336, TD: 10
    Kittle: Catches: 88, Yards: 1,377, TD: 5

  51. Xavian Howard should be on the All Pro Team. he missed the last 4 games and still tied the
    league.

  52. No Vikes! Good!!! At least that gives the team some leverage in some of the contracts they need to extend or re-do. Smith might be the only one who deserved any thought.

  54. laxman1944 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 1:13 pm
    Lane Johnson not getting a pro-bowl nod or all-pro is pure ignorance.

    ———

    Lane has not been having enough fun

  55. Kittle should have the TE spot. Set the TE Receiving record with Beathard and Mullens at QB and no skill players worthy enough to take away doubling him. Kelce has the eventual MVP and the All-Pro Flex to work with.

    Kittle more than doubled the team lead in receptions (88 to 42 from Bourne), almost tripled the team lead in receiving yards (1,377 to 487 from Bourne) and tied for the team lead in receiving TD’s. Kelce didn’t even lead his team in yards or receiving TD’s.

    Just shows this is a popularity contest. Ertz would have been a more reasonable choice than Kelce TBH

  56. benitoboom375 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 1:52 pm
    Ertz, Kelce, and Kittle all had amazing seasons but there can only be one AP TE on the first team. For those who are so outraged at Ertz not being selected please take a look at the numbers below. I am a 49er fan and I am glad Kittle set the yardage record but have no issue with Kelce being selected. *For those who love PFF, Kittle was selected as their AP and was graded as the top TE so there is that.

    Ertz: Catches: 116, Yards: 1,163, TD: 8
    Kelce: Catches: 103, Yards: 1,336, TD: 10
    Kittle: Catches: 88, Yards: 1,377, TD: 5

    —————-

    For those of us who remember football before Antonio Gates, blocking is part of what tight ends do, too. Kittle is an elite run blocker. The other 2 guys are 250 lb slot receivers.

  57. Zach Ertz doesn’t really block. Hard to believe that he caught 13 more balls than Kelce and was nearly 200 yards behind him.

