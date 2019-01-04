The non-quarterbacks, non-running backs who have received MVP votes

Getty Images

There’s been quite a bit of discussion about J.J. Watt‘s statement that the NFL’s Most Valuable Player honor has “always been an offensive award,” so we thought we’d take a look at some of the few players who have bucked that trend.

Watt’s statement isn’t scrupulously accurate: Two defensive players, Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986 and Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page in 1971, have won the award. And Washington kicker Mark Moseley won it in 1982.

But Watt could actually expand his comment to say that MVP has almost always been a quarterback or running back award. No wide receiver, tight end or offensive lineman has ever won it. So we’ll compile here, as best we’re able to with the vote totals that are available, a list of all the non-quarterbacks, non-running backs who have received National Football League MVP votes.

These are Associated Press vote totals. The AP has had 50 voters every year since 1999 but previously had anywhere from 40 to 100 voters per year.

2014: Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt received 13 votes. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner received one vote.

2008: Steelers linebacker James Harrison received three votes.

2003: Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis received two votes.

2002: Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks received one vote.

2001: Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher received two votes.

2000: Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis received one vote.

1998: Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss received four votes.

1997: 49ers defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield received two votes. Steelers safety Carnell Lake received one vote.

1995: 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice received 10 votes.

1994: 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice received one vote. 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders received one vote.

1993: 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice received 15 votes. Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe received one vote.

1992: Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe received two votes. Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy received one vote.

1991: Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner received one vote.

1990: Bills defensive end Bruce Smith received 11 votes. 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice received one vote.

1989: Vikings defensive tackle Keith Millard received two votes.

1987: 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice received 30 votes.

1986: Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor won with 41 votes. Giants tight end Mark Bavaro received one vote. 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice received one vote.

1983: Cowboys defensive tackle Randy White received one vote.

1982: Washington kicker Mark Moseley won with 35 votes.

1981: Chargers/49ers defensive end Fred Dean received two votes (Dean was traded during the season and played three games with the Chargers and 11 games with the 49ers). Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow received one vote. 49ers safety Ronnie Lott received one vote.

1979: Seahawks wide receiver Steve Largent received two votes. Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael received two votes.

1977: Broncos defensive end Lyle Alzado, Broncos linebacker Tom Jackson and Raiders punter Ray Guy all received and unknown number of votes.

1976: Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert received 19 votes.

1972: Packers kicker Chester Marcol received two votes. Dolphins guard Larry Little received one vote. Rams defensive tackle Merlin Olsen received one vote. Chiefs linebacker Willie Lanier received one vote.

1971: Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page won with 16 votes. Cowboys defensive tackle Bob Lilly received one vote. Vikings defensive end Carl Eller received one vote.

1970: Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page received three votes. Bears linebacker Dick Butkus, Lions tight end Charlie Sanders, Vikings defensive end Carl Eller, Lions linebacker Mike Lucci, Bills wide receiver Marlin Briscoe, Rams defensive tackle Merlin Olsen and Dolphins defensive tackle Manny Fernandez all received an unknown number of votes.

1969: Vikings defensive end Carl Eller received seven votes. Rams defensive end Deacon Jones received one vote. Bears linebacker Dick Butkus received one vote. Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras received one vote.

1968: Colts tight end John Mackey received one vote. Bears linebacker Dick Butkus received one vote. Cowboys defensive tackle Bob Lilly received one vote.

1967: Rams defensive end Deacon Jones received three votes.

1966: Cardinals safety Larry Wilson received six votes. Packers cornerback Willie Davis received two votes. Cowboys defensive tackle Bob Lilly received one vote. Colts tight end John Mackey received one vote.

1965: Eagles tight end Pete Retzlaff received one vote.

1961: Giants wide receiver Del Shoftner received and unknown number of votes.

1960: Lions linebacker Joe Schmidt received an unknown number of votes.

1959: Giants linebacker Sam Huff received an unknown number of votes. Colts wide receiver Raymond Berry received one vote.

1958: Giants linebacker Sam Huff received one vote. Giants defensive tackle Roosevelt Grier received one vote.

1957: Lions linebacker Joe Schmidt received three votes. Rams guard Duane Putnam received one vote. 49ers wide receiver Billy Wilson received one vote.