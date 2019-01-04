Von Miller was a second-team All-Pro at two positions, showing flaws in the voting

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller was a second-team All-Pro this year. And Broncos edge rusher Von Miller was also a second-team All-Pro this year.

The Associated Press All-Pro team, voted on by 50 members of the media, officially lists Miller as a second-team All-Pro at two different positions. But that doesn’t make a lot of sense: The All-Pro team should be a team of players who could actually line up on the field together. Until we invent a cloning machine, Von Miller can only line up at one position.

The simple solution would be for the AP to place players on the All-Pro team only at one position, and if a player receives votes at two positions, count all of his votes toward the position at which he received the most votes. For Miller, who got 12 votes as an edge rusher and seven votes as a linebacker, that would mean treating him as if he received 19 votes as an edge rusher.

The All-Pro teams have several issues like that. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill got six votes as a wide receiver, the position he actually plays. He also got 22 votes, the most of anyone, at the “flex” All-Pro position, where voters are asked to name an additional wide receiver, running back, tight end or fullback. And he got six votes as a special teamer, even though he barely plays special teams. That resulted in Hill being a first-team All-Pro flex and a second-team All-Pro wide receiver. He was third in voting as a special teamer.

Chargers safety Derwin James is listed as first-team All-Pro at safety, as well as second team All-Pro at “defensive back,” the catchall category where voters are allowed to choose an extra cornerback or safety. It was a positive development when the AP started allowing voters to choose a fifth defensive back, because that accurately reflects how often NFL defenses line up with nickel personnel. But adding a fifth defensive back shouldn’t result in some players splitting their votes between “safety” and “defensive back.”

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt was first-team All-Pro as an edge rusher and second-team All-Pro as an interior lineman. And Bears linebacker Khalil Mack was first-team All-Pro as an edge rusher and just missed being second-team All-Pro as a linebacker.

Being selected All-Pro is one of the highest honors an NFL player can receive. The voting process should reflect that.