Von Miller’s mom isn’t happy with John Elway

A couple of years ago, Broncos G.M. John Elway and Broncos pass rusher Von Miller battled at the bargaining table. Elway now has a problem with a member of Miller’s family.

As explained by Mike Klis of 9News.com, Von’s mom has taken issue with Elway’s recent comments regarding potential changes to the team — comments that didn’t include ruling out trading Miller.

Wrote Miller’s mom in response on Instagram: “Not because he’s my Son but, he’s the main reason Denver won the Super Bowl. Von’s NOT the problem the problem is Elway … EVERY QB he’s brought in was a fluke!! He wants to halfass pay the vets but wants them to perform at a high caliber. He has no clue on drafting at any position. He needs to work on an offensive line & QB. Trading Von isn’t the answer but best of luck with that. Elway has wasted more money on QBs than ANY TEAM IN THE NFL. I get it it’s easier to blame Von but it’s NOT HIM. #WhatupDallas #SendJerryJobysNumber.”

(Jerry is Jones, the Cowboys owner. And Joby is Branion, Von’s agent.)

Von’s father spoke to Klis about the situation.

“I try to be as proactive as I possibly can by letting my family now there’s going to be things said, regardless,” Von Miller Sr. said. “I try to keep my family prepared. A trade hadn’t entered my mind, but this is the world we live in. You can never say 100 percent something won’t happen.

“We would much rather Von spend the rest of his career in Denver, but we don’t have any control over it. And his mom feels the same way. With all honesty, we’re Denver fans for life. We’re Denver parents for life. But that’s the only control we have.”

Elway made the comment in question earlier in the week, in response to a question about trading current players.

“I think we’re going to visit all that,” Elway said. “I think we have to look all the possibilities and get an evaluation of that. One thing that has to happen is we have to play better. Our great players have to play better, too. Again, when we’re going around and trying to assess blame — which we don’t, we’re trying to find solutions not assess blame. We’re trying to evaluate what went on and then find solutions. One of the solutions is that we’re going to need our core guys to play better. Von, he had a good year this year. Can Von play better? Yeah, I think Von can play better. That’s part of the new thing when that comes in with the next coach.”

That’s the first order of business in Denver. Then, when the new coach is hired, decisions can be made about the roster for 2019 and beyond.