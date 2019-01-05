Allen Hurns carted off with gruesome leg injury

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns was carted off the field after a gruesome ankle injury in the first quarter.

Hurns caught a 14-yard pass from Dak Prescott and, as he was landed on by Bradley McDougald, Hurns’ ankle turned in a direction it was not meant to go.

Hurns pounded the turf as players from both teams urgently signaled to the sideline for medical personnel.

He held coach Jason Garrett’s hand as doctors and trainers applied an air cast to his leg.

Hurns raised his fist to acknowledge the standing ovation he received from the AT&T Stadium crowd as he left on the cart.

The Cowboys announced Hurns will not return, which was obvious, and safety Jeff Heath is questionable with a wrist injury.