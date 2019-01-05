Antonio Brown is exploring his options

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2019, 11:58 AM EST
Getty Images

When it comes to dealing with Antonio Brown, the Steelers have options. Brown has options, too.

Although he lamented earlier today that the system gives players no leverage, he can still express preferences and/or pursue strategies. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brown currently is exploring his options.

He has several. Brown can decide to re-embrace the only team for which he has ever played (if that team still wants him) and continue to show up and perform under a contract that pays out nearly $39 million over the next three years, although none of the money is guaranteed. He can officially ask for a trade. (When coach Mike Tomlin said this week that Brown hasn’t “formally” requested a trade, Tomlin possibly implied that an informal request has been made.)

Things get interesting if the Steelers decline to trade him. The acknowledgement that the system gives Brown no leverage arguably means that he wouldn’t hold out or otherwise jeopardize the money he’s due to make this year (more than $15 million) or the unearned signing bonus money he received two years ago (more than $11 million). Brown could attempt to replicate the T.O. antics of 2005, when a conscious decision was made to disrupt and distract in an effort to force his way out of Philadelphia, but that would set the stage for disciplinary action, including one or more suspension of up to four games each. Brown could also do the bare minimum, skipping offseason workouts, expressing disinterest (without being insubordinate) in meetings, going less than all out when on the practice field, and/or allowing minor injuries to keep him from playing, but that would undermine his obsessive pursuit of catches, yards, touchdowns, glory.

Regardless, both sides have a decision to make before March 17. That’s when Brown is due to receive $2.5 million. The die needs to be cast, the Rubicon crossed (or not) before that day.

For now, both sides will contemplate their choices, with the Steelers holding most of the cards but Brown still having some say in how the balance of his career will play out.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Antonio Brown is exploring his options

  2. Option:

    #1 report, work your butt off, and shut up;

    #2: work at Arby’s, work your butt off, and shut up..

  4. I guess it’s time to start pampering him like the Bengals did with Chad Johnson. Different strokes for different folks.

  6. I live in Pittsburgh and we have seen AB’s selfish act 1st hand all year. This is all about AB’s jealousy at JuJu Smith-Schuster’s emergence as a star player. Brown is a selfish, me 1st person. He wants the Limelight all to himself. It drove him crazy that JuJu was getting the ball also.

  8. Now that it’s finally come out (James Jones NFL Network) that Ben is getting off on badgering and bullying his receivers like Brown and Washington. Maybe it’s time for the Steelers to be smart and keep the 30 year old overly emotional wide receiver in the prime of his career. And move on from the 37 year old quarterback – Only $6 million in dead money and $17 million in cap savings to get out from under Ben before June 1st.

  10. When the latest Antonio Brown controversy exploded, James Harrison showed up on social media with Brown cackling on his shoulder, both openly mocking Tomlin’s Wednesday news conference (which was playing in the background).

  11. y skipping the walkthrough last Saturday and a meeting at the team hotel later that night, did Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown violate the terms of his contract, giving the team a chance to withhold his game check and possibly recoup a portion of his signing bonus?

    A retired NFL agent thinks the Steelers have a legitimate case if they wish to pursue it because Brown displayed conduct detrimental to the team.

    “When you sign an NFL contract, you promise to abide by all conditions of it,” said Ralph Cindrich, a Pittsburgh-based lawyer and former NFL player. “If you breach it, there is a liability, and I think there is no question that he breached it.”

    According to Tomlin, Brown never attended a scheduled MRI last Friday and did not return phone calls that night or Saturday. Brown reported to Heinz Field on Sunday only to be told by Tomlin he would not be playing. Brown reportedly left the venue at halftime of the Steelers’ 16-13 victory.

    Brown also did not attend a team meeting Monday morning at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

    “It would go through a grievance procedure, but I think the Steelers would win,” Cindrich said. “He went AWOL. He didn’t show up, and they have a right to withhold on that. Not showing up is enough, in my opinion, for the Steelers to say enough is enough and we’re not paying you.”

  12. Let’s hope he’s better at exploring his options than he apparently is at exploring route running in practice.

  14. By skipping the walk through last Saturday and a meeting at the team hotel later that night, did Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown violate the terms of his contract, giving the team a chance to withhold his game check and possibly recoup a portion of his signing bonus?

    A retired NFL agent thinks the Steelers have a legitimate case if they wish to pursue it because Brown displayed conduct detrimental to the team.

    “When you sign an NFL contract, you promise to abide by all conditions of it,” said Ralph Cindrich, a Pittsburgh-based lawyer and former NFL player. “If you breach it, there is a liability, and I think there is no question that he breached it.”

    According to Tomlin, Brown never attended a scheduled MRI last Friday and did not return phone calls that night or Saturday. Brown reported to Heinz Field on Sunday only to be told by Tomlin he would not be playing. Brown reportedly left the venue at halftime of the Steelers’ 16-13 victory.

    Brown also did not attend a team meeting Monday morning at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

    “It would go through a grievance procedure, but I think the Steelers would win,” Cindrich said. “He went AWOL. He didn’t show up, and they have a right to withhold on that. Not showing up is enough, in my opinion, for the Steelers to say enough is enough and we’re not paying you.”

  15. This is definately a different era but the people that own these teams are not from this current era. They are billionaires and millionaires… Not Millennials.. They won’t look favorably on another set of TO antics. Bell has already damaged his brand and will never make back the money he lost this season. I think Brown is smart enough to actually see that. Especially since he is already 30. That’s why he says he has no leverage… because he doesn’t have any.Bworn isn’t getting a Julio Jones contract. He will want one – wait and see he will want the same or more than Julio. If/when that offer doesn’t come he will call it desrespect.

  19. Your Comment Will Be Deleted says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    Bell has already damaged his brand and will never make back the money he lost this season. I think Brown is smart enough to actually see that.
    ————————————————————————————–
    you have it 100% backward. AB has seen that Bell and Mack in Oakland found the overage to get the free agency opportunity they wanted. Mack’s worked out for him. The jury is still out on Bell, but we’ll see what offers he gets. The same guys in here saying no one will pay Bell also thought McDaniels would never get another interview.

  22. If Brown decides to stay and acts like a turd, can’t the Steelers just suspend him without pay? Don’t most teams have some sort of rules of conduct that protect themselves financially from a player holding them hostage like this?

  23. Antonio Brown is one of the hardest working people in the NFL. This cannot be denied, his work outs after practice are legendary. What is it with wide receiver divas though? This trend transcends era, from Max McGee, to Micheal Irvin, to Antonio Brown, etc etc. WR more than even QB – and in this day and age of passes and catches, it’s even worse.

  24. If what has been reported is accurate, AB upset about Juju as MVP, Ben calling out AB, etc…then I don’t see how these three can coexist in the same locker room moving forward.

  25. Here is how the Patriots would have probably handled that situation.

    Brown runs wrong route.

    If Bill or the receivers coach view it, Brown would probably be running a lap around the field.

    If the receivers coach saw it and did nothing, the coach and Brown would be running a lap.

    And if Bill didn’t like their attitude when they completed the lap, he has been known to say keep going.

    Everyone pays attention because Bill has been know to order everyone (coaches included) to run laps.

    Nobody has to run their organization like the Pats do, but they don’t seem to have Divas, nor do they have internal fighting.

  26. clashpoint says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Antonio Brown is one of the hardest working people in the NFL. This cannot be denied, his work outs after practice are legendary. What is it with wide receiver divas though? This trend transcends era, from Max McGee, to Micheal Irvin, to Antonio Brown, etc etc. WR more than even QB – and in this day and age of passes and catches, it’s even worse.

    ————–

    Its the nature of playing a position where no matter how good you are, it completely depends on another person to realize it. They don’t get attention if they don’t get the ball. So if they aren’t getting the ball, they do other things to get that attention.

  27. Steelers trash. the whole organization is a bunch of clowns led by a family of former bootleggers.

  28. officialgame says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:31 pm
    Maybe its time for the Steelers to draft a QB
    ——

    Pittsburgh has drafted two QBs in the last two years, stooge. Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph are both still on the roster. One of them will very likely replace Ben Roethlisberger.

    Dumping Joey Porter will help, too. Word out of Pittsburgh is Porter was trying to put the defense against offense in detrimental ways, hurting team chemistry. Should have dumped him after his arrest at that bar.

    Go Steelers!

  29. what are his options? Watch the playoffs from the couch, go to a bar, or don’t watch at all? Not a hard decision, really.

  31. Antonio Brown takes responsibility for next to nothing, including himself. In Oakland, he skulked off the field while JuJu Smith-Schuster was scoring a touchdown.

    Discipline doesn’t work in Brown’s case, neither from the Steelers nor the league. He’s been fined from one end of his nine-year career to the other, $24,000 for an end zone celebration, $10,000 for running backwards into the end zone, $8,000 for kicking an opponent in the face while trying to vault the Browns’ punter, $12,000 for humping the goal post, $9,000 for twerking — it’s a darned good thing that Brown, as he likes to point out, isn’t one to call attention to himself.

  32. After four days of intentionally sitting out practice, skipping every important team meeting and failing to return his coach’s phone calls, Antonio Brown incredulously came to Heinz Field on Sunday expecting to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had a different idea when Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, phoned him that morning to say the All-Pro wide receiver was feeling better and ready to play.

    “I outlined to Drew decisions weren’t made like that,” Tomlin said. “Playing wasn’t on the menu.”

    That is how the decision to make Brown inactive for the game against the Bengals unfolded, according to Tomlin, who outlined the progression of events Wednesday at his season-ending news conference on the South Side.

  33. This is all an attempt by Brown to pull off an NBA style forced trade. IMO, his act was getting old in Pittsburgh, and he could not handle the fact that his skills are diminishing, and JuJu is on the rise. He’s the same guy he’s always been, a selfish, look at me player. He was just able to hide it from public view for a few years. The Steelers can draft WR very well, they can find an adequate replacement in the draft. Outside of the QB position, you don’t need superstars to be successful in the NFL, many teams prove it year after year. I would rather have a team full of above average to great players, that are team first guys, instead of the superstar locker room cancers like Brown.

  34. It raises an interesting question: do these players go nuts because Drew Rosenhaus is their agent, or is he their agent because they’re nuts?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!