Antonio Brown is exploring his options

Getty Images

When it comes to dealing with Antonio Brown, the Steelers have options. Brown has options, too.

Although he lamented earlier today that the system gives players no leverage, he can still express preferences and/or pursue strategies. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brown currently is exploring his options.

He has several. Brown can decide to re-embrace the only team for which he has ever played (if that team still wants him) and continue to show up and perform under a contract that pays out nearly $39 million over the next three years, although none of the money is guaranteed. He can officially ask for a trade. (When coach Mike Tomlin said this week that Brown hasn’t “formally” requested a trade, Tomlin possibly implied that an informal request has been made.)

Things get interesting if the Steelers decline to trade him. The acknowledgement that the system gives Brown no leverage arguably means that he wouldn’t hold out or otherwise jeopardize the money he’s due to make this year (more than $15 million) or the unearned signing bonus money he received two years ago (more than $11 million). Brown could attempt to replicate the T.O. antics of 2005, when a conscious decision was made to disrupt and distract in an effort to force his way out of Philadelphia, but that would set the stage for disciplinary action, including one or more suspension of up to four games each. Brown could also do the bare minimum, skipping offseason workouts, expressing disinterest (without being insubordinate) in meetings, going less than all out when on the practice field, and/or allowing minor injuries to keep him from playing, but that would undermine his obsessive pursuit of catches, yards, touchdowns, glory.

Regardless, both sides have a decision to make before March 17. That’s when Brown is due to receive $2.5 million. The die needs to be cast, the Rubicon crossed (or not) before that day.

For now, both sides will contemplate their choices, with the Steelers holding most of the cards but Brown still having some say in how the balance of his career will play out.