Antwaun Woods’ taunting penalty earns him $10,026 fine

Getty Images

Since the Cowboys won last week, Antwaun Woods‘ penalty was an afterthought near the end of Sunday’s victory over the Giants. But the NFL didn’t forget or forgive.

The league fined the Cowboys defensive tackle $10,026 for taunting.

Dak Prescott‘s two-point conversion pass to Michael Gallup, gave the Cowboys a 36-35 lead and prompted Woods to taunt. The 15-yard penalty forced the Cowboys to kickoff from the 20, and Cody Latimer returned it 34 yards to the Giants 48.

The Giants had 1:05 to work with, but Eli Manning threw four incompletions to allow the Cowboys to escape with the win.

Woods made two tackles and had a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery.