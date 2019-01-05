Bill O’Brien calls Texans’ red zone offense “horrendous”

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien was not happy with his offense, or even his own playcalling, in the red zone during today’s loss to the Colts.

O’Brien said after the game that he thought his offense, which gained 322 yards and picked up 20 first downs, generally played well. But in the red zone, it was a different story.

“We had a lot of multi-play drives. Our red area has been horrendous for us the whole year. We had a lot of trips into the red area but we have not been able to score touchdowns down there, and that was the case today,” he said.

O’Brien blamed himself for the Texans failing to score once they reached the red zone late in the first half, with Deshaun Watson instead throwing an incomplete pass that had Jason Witten on ESPN questioning the play call. O’Brien seemed to think that questioning was fair.

“I needed to do a better job for Deshaun in that instance,” O’Brien said.

The Texans need to do a lot better for Watson, who was sacked more than any other quarterback this season and too often seems like he has to do it himself. His 2018 season is over, and now the Texans need to give him a better chance in 2019.