Buccaneers announce Bruce Arians interviewed today

The Buccaneers want to make a splash with their head-coach hiring, and a two-time Coach of the Year might do it.

Bruce Arians interviewed for the Bucs’ head-coaching vacancy today, the team announced.

Arians was chosen as NFL Coach of the Year in both 2012 and 2014, so his credentials are impressive. He also has a good reputation for getting the most out of quarterbacks, and the Buccaneers want to see Jameis Winston play at a consistently high level after three years of fits and starts.

Although Arians previously said the Browns job is the only one he’d be interested in, he changed his tune when the Buccaneers job became open. It won’t be at all surprising if he’s coaching in Tampa in 2019.