Buccaneers hope to make a big splash

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
Getty Images

The Buccaneers need something to reinvigorate a franchise that can’t give away tickets to its games. And since it won’t be a new quarterback (for now), they’ll need to do it with a new coach.

That’s the current plan. Per a league source, the Buccaneers fully intend to make a big splash with their next hire.

This meshes with the recent report from David Haugh of 670 The Score in Chicago that the Buccaneers are willing to pay $10 million per year. That’s not just a number that would go to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly (in whom the Bucs have interest, per Haugh), but to whoever they end up landing.

Other candidates possibly include Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

Why rule out anyone at this point? With recently-former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer not completely closing the door on coaching again, bringing him back to the vicinity of Gainesville would definitely be a big splash — and $10 million per year could go a long way toward getting him to tolerate that arachnoid cyst.

Then there’s former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, who has expressed interest in the job (even though he previously said he’d only want the Browns job). He could emerge as a serious candidate, too, given his link to G.M. Jason Licht, who was in Arizona for a year with Arians.

Ultimately, the goal will be for Licht to make the kind of hire that secures his own future. Unlike most General Managers, Licht is getting a chance to hire more than two head coaches. He’s getting a third, and he surely won’t get a fourth. This one needs to count, and that’s what the Bucs are trying to do.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Buccaneers hope to make a big splash

  1. Nick Saban , Dabo Swinney ? Either of those guys would make a big splash. I can also see both of them diving head first into the shallow end .

  2. Let’s not forget that Bruce Arians mentioned the Browns job when it was the only one with an opening, as Hue Jackson was already fired.

    Coaches are a fraternity of sorts, so Arians wouldn’t express interest in a job opening that wasn’t publicly available yet. The Browns job is very attractive but also was the only one with an interim coach in place, so I could definitely see Arians joining Tampa, especially with his past history with Licht and Jameis Winston, who Arians has known since Winston was a teenager.

  3. I couldn’t imagine a young, up and coming coach committing career suicide by hiring on to coach Jameis Winston. I could see an old guy like Arians signing a guaranteed $50 million contract. He’d probably love to get fired in a year or 2 and walk away with $50 million. I don’t think too many coaches are looking at Tampa Bay as a winnable team right now, especially if they’re being forced to play Winston. Jim Harbaugh is big on character, so you can cross his name off the list right now.

  4. Why is it so hard for people to believe Urban Meyer is done coaching? It’s not like he needs the money and he is moving into other areas at Ohio State. I don’t believe he is going to risk his health to take another coaching job. Like someone mentioned, if in a few years they figure out a way to remove the cyst safely and his headaches go away, maybe he will come back, but I don’t see it unless that happens.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!