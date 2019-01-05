Colts dominate first half in Houston

Getty Images

The Houston Texans are getting embarrassed on their home field.

The Indianapolis Colts have marched into Houston and are putting a beatdown on the Texans, whipping them 21-0 at the half. It could easily be even worse than that; the Colts appeared poised to march toward a touchdown until a J.J. Watt batted pass turned into an interception, and the Colts ended the half in field goal range as time expired.

The Texans had just one good drive, but that ended with Deshaun Watson throwing incomplete into the end zone on fourth-and-1.

Houston will get the ball first in the second half. The Texans are going to need to look a whole lot better. A 21-point deficit isn’t easy to come back from: During the regular season teams leading by 21 or more points at halftime were 23-0, and in NFL postseason history, teams leading by 21 or more points at halftime are 49-2. The two comebacks were led by Frank Reich in 1993 and Andrew Luck in 2014.