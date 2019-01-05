Colts dominate first half in Houston

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2019, 6:04 PM EST
Getty Images

The Houston Texans are getting embarrassed on their home field.

The Indianapolis Colts have marched into Houston and are putting a beatdown on the Texans, whipping them 21-0 at the half. It could easily be even worse than that; the Colts appeared poised to march toward a touchdown until a J.J. Watt batted pass turned into an interception, and the Colts ended the half in field goal range as time expired.

The Texans had just one good drive, but that ended with Deshaun Watson throwing incomplete into the end zone on fourth-and-1.

Houston will get the ball first in the second half. The Texans are going to need to look a whole lot better. A 21-point deficit isn’t easy to come back from: During the regular season teams leading by 21 or more points at halftime were 23-0, and in NFL postseason history, teams leading by 21 or more points at halftime are 49-2. The two comebacks were led by Frank Reich in 1993 and Andrew Luck in 2014.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Colts dominate first half in Houston

  2. I think it’s time to ban the Houston Texans from the playoffs. Second-best record in the AFC South gets in. They’re wasting prime playoff spots and television time every year.

  4. The Houston Texans are getting embarrassed on their home field.
    ==============================================

    Technically it’s their home field, but there’s many more Cowboy fans in Houston than Texans fans. That’s just a fact.

  7. How many times is Deshaun Watson going to stare down a receiver that is covered and throw to him anyway? He is lucky he only has one interception.

  8. Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?

    Was it over when the Japanese occupied France?

    Seriously, it looks bad for the Texans, but they still have a second half to play. 21-0 is better than 28-3.

  9. O’Brien should be fired for this embarrassment.

    The Texans should of secretly paid Belichick & McDaniels to do the play calling for this game. Tey would of made a real Game out of this.

  10. A friend of mine, who happens to be a Pats’ fan, was hoping for a Texans win. After watching this performance, I can see why. Lol. Feel bad for their fans, they get in the playoffs, and don’t show up.

  11. Keep celebrating your first downs and blaming your receivers in front of the crowd, Deshaun.

    #notaleaderisanunderstatement

  13. Deeshwawn Whatson showing us that he’s just another gimmick QB – a running back in a QB halloween costume.

  16. Since when is a kickoff that goes into the end zone, and stays in the end zone, without the returner downing it, not a live ball?

  18. I realize the Titans didn’t make the playoffs but would a person be able to make a bet on two teams Houston (Texans/Oilers-Titans) and the Colts (Indianapolis/Baltimore Ravens)and have a wager on four teams?/S Could you imagine two old teams playing two new teams. Would probably send the media world in a spin 😜Yep I’m old

  20. This was easy to see happening. The Texans don’t play well from behind and with that Swiss Cheese offensive line and Watson’s mediocre play, the game is effectively over.

  22. Slippery59:
    There was a rule change in the off-season, when the ball breaks the plane, it’s a touch back.

  26. Watson still celebrating first downs. Your down 21-0 late in the third quarter. Watson stinks. Awful qb . Wildcat rb pretending to be a qb. Watson makes dak Prescott look like a hall of famer. Lmao.🍗

  27. byrdhntr says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:38 pm
    Basically you had the Baltimore Colts playing the Houston Oilers to get in this game
    ————————————————————————————–

    Bum Phillips, Dan Pastorini, and Earl Campbell are not walking through that door.

  29. Wow, that Clown in the 90 jersey with the snake hair is a complete joke – he has no impact in any game he manages to show up without being injured.

  30. “slippery59 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:30 pm
    Since when is a kickoff that goes into the end zone, and stays in the end zone, without the returner downing it, not a live ball?

    2 5 Rate This”

    Only since the beginning of the year. Bandwagon fan just showing up now?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!