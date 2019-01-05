Colts whip the Texans, head to Kansas City

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2019, 7:33 PM EST
The Colts were the last team into the playoffs, but they weren’t the first team out.

Instead, Indianapolis made a statement in Houston today, putting a whipping on the Texans and getting ready for what should be a good game next weekend in Kansas City.

The Colts’ offense got off to an outstanding start, with Andrew Luck marching them down the field for touchdowns on three of their first four drives. By the time everyone was settled in, it was already 21-0.

And after that it was never really in doubt. The Colts’ offense stalled for much of the rest of the game, but the Colts’ defense delivered, with an excellent performance that largely held Deshaun Watson in check and gave Lamar Miller no room to run.

The Texans didn’t even get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter, when Keke Coutee caught a pass from Watson and ran to the corner of the end zone, and even then it appeared that Coutee hadn’t actually scored and had fumbled just before getting the ball across the goal line. Replay stayed with the ruling on the field, however, giving the Texans their only touchdown.

But the Texans’ next drive ended with an incomplete pass by Watson on fourth-and-10, and that was all she wrote. Marlon Mack and the Colts’ offensive line had no trouble moving the ball and running out the clock in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Mack finished with 24 carries for 148 yards, a tremendous game against what had been the best run defense in football this season.

Although many league observers are attributing the Colts’ turnaround to the return to health of Luck, it was the defense that really shined for the Colts today, and it was a defensive performance that could earn coordinator Matt Eberflus a head-coaching job. This Colts defense is good. Next week, this Colts defense is going to have its hands full in Kansas City, where it will need an even better effort to slow down Patrick Mahomes.

But the Colts looked today like they’re capable of beating anyone. This was an impressive start to the postseason.

  3. Something tells me the Colts should consider themselves lucky Josh McDaniels changed his mind. No way they make the playoffs with that guy. He’s a franchise killer. Reich has done a fantastic job. So has Chris Ballard.

    I can’t wait to see Le’veon Bell tweet about how he wants to join the Colts. When you have a RB like Marlon Mack why would you pay Bell the $20M per year he wants. Fortunately for the Colts, Ballard is smarter than Ryan Grigson (most single-cell organisms are smarter than Grigson). Use that money to fill some other holes and they are going to be really good.

  4. Lamar Jackson is going to be outed like Watson was today soon. This read option BS never works out in the end.

    Congrats to the Colts on getting to the AFC finals. They get to face back to back chokers.

  5. KC has Arrowhead in their favor, but they have been sputtering as of late. Fascinating matchup.

  9. The crews were halfway up the side of Mount Rushmore with their hammers and chisels ready to carve Watson’s face into the side of the mountain. They made that trip for nothing.

  10. Texans need to move on from O’Brien and bring in L’veon Bell because they have no running game.

  11. Only thing missing from my Texans getting their butt whipped was letterman jackets. Please please please fire BoB.

  12. Two Takeaways here…

    First…Luck is Baaaaaaaaack!

    Second…The Patriots just crapped their pants at the thought of Baltimore coming to town!

  13. even then it appeared that Coutee hadn’t actually scored and had fumbled just before getting the ball across the goal line. Replay stayed with the ruling on the field, however, giving the Texans their only touchdown.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    That was a ratings call. He lost the ball prior to crossing the goal line. A couple fingertips were touching the ball as both player and ball proved gravity still works. That call was to make sure everybody didn’t bail from the TV coverage. NFL needs close games for big ratings to justify advert costs. Had that been a Colts play there is no doubt it would have been ruled a touchback.

  15. That was an example of championship caliber play by the Colts. Balanced offense, great defense. If they can keep that up, the sky’s the limit.

    Houston’s got a good team but their weaknesses got exposed. Watson’s style just doesn’t hold up if the team gets behind. The Texans OLine still needs a major overhaul. And what happened to their run defense?

  16. Outcoached. Watson looked horrible. Defense came out unmotivated. Embarrassing loss. Congrats to the Colts!

  17. The Texans FO should be ashamed of themselves for letting that O-line get as bad as it is now. 60+ sacks on the season, are they trying to get their QB killed?

  18. Playoffs is when the “Dynamic running Quarterbacks” that in reality were getting carried by the defense inevitably get exposed sooner or later. On that note, Dak better hope his defense can hold the Seahawks to less than 20

  23. Colts were very good but probably the biggest advantage they had was Bill O’Chin’s playcalling. Didn’t hurt that Watt and Clowney took the day off either.

  25. Edward Halverson says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:42 pm
    21-7 is a whooping?

    The Colts did not even score in the 2nd half.

    ???

    —————————————-

    The Colts didn’t need to score in the second half they were up 21-0 for most of the game. They just had to take time off of the clock.

  27. Watson is a selfish look at me clown. Getting his butt whooped late in the fourth quarter and he still showboating after a first down. Lmao. Get rid of this clown rb and draft a real franchise pocket qb. Signing him long term will be the dumbest decision ever for the texans, worse than that 7 foot qb , forgot that bums name but atleast he could throw the ball.

  30. The league gave the Texans that touchdown because it didn’t want the p.r. nightmare stemming from the worst rule in football.

  31. Just a relatively horrid performance by a Texans team that actually was out of it about 11 minutes into the game. The Texans were lifeless and flaccid. Shameful.

  32. jrquiz says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:39 pm
    Texans need to move on from O’Brien and bring in L’veon Bell because they have no running game.
    ————————————————–

    They have no running game because they have no O-line, the same reason Watson took such a beating this season. If you could point out which blocks O’Brien missed that would be real helpful in terms of evaluating him.

    Congrats Colts!

  33. Here in KC, we wanted the Colts over a rematch with Ravens or Chargers. Maybe we spoke too soon. I could handle a Chiefs loss next week but only if Jim Irsay cones in to the locker room drunk and rambling on.

  34. Congratulations to the Colts on the win. Watson made some BAD throws but they’d better do something about the offensive line in the off season. The Texans defense forgot how to cover and tackle.

  35. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:40 pm
    Two Takeaways here…
    First…Luck is Baaaaaaaaack!
    Second…The Patriots just crapped their pants at the thought of Baltimore coming to town!
    —————————————————————————————-
    No. The Patriots will be focused on who is winning the Ravens-Chargers game tomorrow. As someone has already noted, Lamar Jackson may not be ready for prime time. The only good team the Ravens beat this season is the Chargers-who will get another look at him tomorrow. Harbaugh is an excellent coach, but I would not be surprised if the Chargers go to Foxboro next week.

  37. After throwing a pick, underthrowning 3 or 4 balls Watson down 21-0 was giving the exaggerated Michael Irvin move the chains showman ship when he would run for a first down. Watson should be embarrassed, I am sure Texans fans were.

    Colts look like a solid team, there was next go no pressure on Luck even on blitzing downs.

  40. When was the last time a full-blown road playoff team won the Super Bowl? The last one I can think of was the Giants in 2012 vs the Patriots. That was awesome. Good vs Evil.

  42. Texans off-season to-do’s:
    1. Bring Bill O’Brien into a room, look him in the eye and yell at the top of your lungs “You’re FIRED!”
    2. Trade for Antonio Brown
    3. Trade for Von Miller
    4. Sign FA RB Le’veon Bell
    5. Look forward to Brown, Bell, Hopkins and Will Fuller on the same field together

  44. jam11163 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:35 pm
    Watson is a fraud.

    Lol, clearly u dont know what you are talking about 31 total TD-9 picks, 4165 yards while playing behind arguably the worst O Line in the league. Yep thats a fraud, They lost to a team that has clearly had their number and many didnt expect them to beat the Colts.

  48. Texans should never be allowed in the playoffs again just like the Chiefs because we know the Chiefs are going to lose like they always do in the first round

  49. Let me add this coming off a torn acl.. he should be alright moving forward, what that team needs is to shore up that O Line and get his some more weapons.

  51. OBP says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:41 pm
    The Texans FO should be ashamed of themselves for letting that O-line get as bad as it is now. 60+ sacks on the season, are they trying to get their QB killed?
    =============================

    I sadly watched every play of the Texans this year. And although I agree the OL was garbage, Watson was responsible for probably 30% of the sacks.

  52. Flash1287 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:47 pm
    And once again JJ watt was JJ NOT

    ——————-

    Remember you said McDaniels was lucky he didn’t take that job cuz the colts were a dumpster fire? Glad you do t make predictions for a living lol.

  53. The Patriots will beat the brakes off the Colts in the AFCC game. A dome team like the Colts can’t win outdoors in January.

  55. Booger pointed it out on the broadcast, at least give him credit for stating the obvious. In the playoffs, a qb has to be able to win from the pocket.

  56. O’Brien is not a head coach.

    Watson celebrating a first down on the opposing teams sideline down by 21 is immature.

    And I may be in the minority here but when there’s a minute left in the half and it’s 4th down on the 10..And a long yard to go..Kick the field goal and put points on the board to give your team confidence going into the half. Your getting the second half kickoff.

    I think that falls on coach..

  60. This game was very disappointing. Some of us here were expecting more out of Houston offensively. Now, we might have to watch a potential blowout in Kansas City. Honestly, a Chargers vs. Chiefs match-up would have been so much better.

  63. Frank Reich went 4-12 as the offensive coordinator of the chargers in 2015. Andrew luck wins 11 Games or more every year he plays 15 or more games

  64. Another gimmick QB bites the dust, tomorrow Jackson does the same and then we have only real QB’s left

  65. ays:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:02 pm
    The Patriots will beat the brakes off the Colts in the AFCC game. A dome team like the Colts can’t win outdoors in January.

    Pretty sure the colts beat the pats in fox borough… Just doing the repeat what everyone else says..

  66. Texans off-season to-do’s:
    1. Bring Bill O’Brien into a room, look him in the eye and yell at the top of your lungs “You’re FIRED!”
    2. Trade for Antonio Brown
    3. Trade for Von Miller
    4. Sign FA RB Le’veon Bell
    5. Look forward to Brown, Bell, Hopkins and Will Fuller on the same field together

    Only problem is they have this new thing called the “Salary Cap”

  67. To all the folks saying Watson or Watt should have been comeback player of the year, well, here’s your answer.

    In recent comments here I’ve called the Texans vastly overrated, with a hugely inflated record thanks to a super-soft schedule. And we see the results.

    Once again they waste everyone’s time in the playoffs. Steelers, Titans, heck, the Browns would have played a much better game than the Texans just did. Ridiculous.

  68. jam11163 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:35 pm
    Watson is a fraud
    =======================%=====
    Fraud how. Weak hot take. Stud last year, coming of a shredded ACL, solid number’s in 2018 and won the AFC South. Probably 20 other teams that would flop QBs.

  69. “rquiz says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:55 pm
    Texans off-season to-do’s:
    1. Bring Bill O’Brien into a room, look him in the eye and yell at the top of your lungs “You’re FIRED!”
    2. Trade for Antonio Brown
    3. Trade for Von Miller
    4. Sign FA RB Le’veon Bell
    5. Look forward to Brown, Bell, Hopkins and Will Fuller on the same field together”

    ******

    Stop playing Madden.

