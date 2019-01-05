Cowboys get opening-possession field goal

Getty Images

The Cowboys marched 54 yards in 10 plays after taking the opening kickoff.

But they failed to convert on third-and-10 from the Seattle 23, which was their only third down of the drive.

Dallas settled for a 39-yard Brett Maher field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Ezekiel Elliott gained 15 yards on four carries.

Dak Prescott completed 4 of 5 passes for 39 yards, including two for 16 yards to Amari Cooper.

Cole Beasley re-injured his foot on a 14-yard catch but re-entered the game after being checked out.