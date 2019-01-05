Cowboys run by Seahawks to advance to divisional round

Getty Images

Dak Prescott won his first playoff game, and Jason Garrett his second as a head coach as the Cowboys beat battle-tested Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

The Cowboys’ hard-fought 24-22 victory over Seattle sends them on the road to either New Orleans or Los Angeles next week in the divisional round.

The Seahawks led 14-10 after the third quarter, holding the Cowboys to only 25 yards in the period. But the Cowboys scored twice in the fourth quarter and blew a third scoring chance when Prescott threw a red zone interception in the end zone. K.J. Wright intercepted the pass intended for Noah Brown.

Prescott’s biggest play of his career came not with his arm but with his legs. On third-and-14 from the Seattle 17, Prescott scrambled for 16 yards to the Seattle 1. He punched it on the next play, putting the Cowboys up two scores with 2:08 left.

Elliott finished with 137 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, and Prescott ran for 29 yards and the touchdown on six carries. Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown run with 12:28 remaining proved the winning score, but Prescott added the exclamation point, putting Dallas up 24-14.

Prescott completed 22 of 33 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown, an interception and yet another fourth-quarter comeback.

The Cowboys held the Seahawks, the league’s top rushing team, to only 73 rushing yards.

Wilson completed 18 of 27 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown, a 7-yard pass to J.D. McKissic on fourth down with 1:18 remaining. The Seahawks, who lost kicker Sebastian Janikowski to a thigh injury on the final play of the first half, got a Chris Carson run for the two-point conversion.

But punter Michael Dickson‘s drop kick attempt at an onside kick never had a chance. Cole Beasley recovered.

The Cowboys celebrated their first playoff victory since 2014. Garrett, whose contract expires after next season, now has a 2-2 postseason record in his nine-year career. He has never advanced past the divisional round as a head coach.