Cowboys take 10-6 halftime lead on Seahawks

The Cowboys got the first touchdown of the game with 24 seconds left in the first half. It has given them a 10-6 halftime lead in the expected defensive battle.

After Seattle took its first lead at 6-3, Dak Prescott directed a seven-play, 75-yard drive in 1:19. He found Michael Gallup for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Seahawks have only four first downs, 112 yards and are 1-for-6 on third down. The league’s best rushing attack has 22 yards.

Russell Wilson is 7-of-11 for 97 yards.

The Cowboys have 224 yards, but their special teams have cost them 10 points.

Tavon Austin returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown, but officials called C.J. Goodwin for holding. Then, with 3:17 remaining in the second quarter, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett sent kicker Brett Maher onto the field to try a 58-yard field goal.

Maher was 6-of-7 from 50-yards and beyond this season, but his kick was wide right, leaving the Seahawks with good field position. They used it for Janikowski’s second field goal.

After Dallas’ touchdown, Tyler Lockett returned the kickoff 50 yards to the Seattle 49. Two Russell Wilson passes and a Mike Davis run put the Seahawks in field-goal range. But Sebastian Janikowski‘s 57-yard attempt was wide right.

Janikowski limped off, so punter Michael Dickson might get a chance to drop kick in the second half.

Janikowski has field goals of 27 and 42 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott has 13 carries for 91 yards, and Prescott completed 17 of 23 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Amari Cooper has five catches for 45 yards.