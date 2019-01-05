Cowboys won’t have their starting left guard; Seattle will

Getty Images

The Cowboys listed their starting left guard among their inactives, but the Seahawks will have theirs.

Dallas listed Xavier Su'a-Filo as doubtful with an ankle injury, and he won’t play. Rookie Connor Williams will make his 11th career start. He started the first eight games of the season at left guard before he was injured and, in his absence, Su’a-Filo won the job.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are quarterback Mike White, safety Darian Thompson, running back Darius Jackson, linebacker Chris Covington, defensive end Dorance Armstrong and defensive lineman David Irving.

Seahawks left guard J.R. Sweezy went through a pregame injury and gave the thumb’s up afterward. He will dress after being questionable with a foot injury.

Seattle’s inactives are fullback Tre Madden (hamstring), cornerback Kalan Reed, running back Bo Scarbrough, offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah, defensive end Branden Jackson, receiver Malik Turner and defensive end Rasheem Green.