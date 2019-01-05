Dolphins announce Dennis Allen interview

Getty Images

The Saints’ offense hasn’t been a problem for most of the last 13 seasons. The defense at times has been. Starting in 2017, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen changed that.

The Dolphins have taken notice, and they’ve announced that Allen, a former Raiders coach, has officially interview for the head-coaching job in Miami.

Miami’s interest in Allen didn’t emerge until Friday. If the silence was deliberate, it was brilliant. Although any of the other teams looking for coaches could have interviewed Allen during the bye week, the fact that no one immediately pursued him may have kept others from adding Allen to the list.

Now, it’s too late; by rule, Allen won’t be available for interviews by other teams until the Saints’ postseason run ends. Only the Dolphins would be able to re-interview Allen in the dead period before Super Bowl week.

The 46-year-old Allen succeeded Hue Jackson as coach of the Raiders, registering a record of 8-28 with a decimated roster before being fired by owner Mark Davis during Allen’s third season.