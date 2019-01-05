Dolphins complete interview with Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have completed their interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as they continue their search for a replacement for Adam Gase.

For Bieniemy, it was his third interview over the last two days after also meeting with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday. He is scheduled to interview with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday before turning his full attentions to the Chiefs playoff matchup with either Indianapolis, Baltimore or the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.

It’s Bieniemy’s first season as an offensive coordinator at the NFL level, but being a part of one of the most potent offenses in the league has its advantages. He previously served as the offensive coordinator at the University of Colorado in 2011-12 before joining the Chiefs staff as a running backs coach in 2013.

Bieniemy spent nine seasons in the NFL as a running back, including four in Cincinnati from 1995-98. He also played for the San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.