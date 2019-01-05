Ezekiel Elliott gives Cowboys lead back, 17-14

Getty Images

It took the Cowboys two more plays than they thought it would, but they regained the lead on a 1-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott.

It followed a 10-yard run by Dak Prescott that officials initially ruled a touchdown. NFL supervisor of officials Al Riveron overturned it on replay, with officials spotting the ball just inside the 1. Elliott slipped on his first attempt to get the ball in the end zone, but he scored easily on his second try.

It gave the Cowboys a 17-14 lead with 12:28 remaining.

Elliott has 106 yards on 21 carries.

Prescott has completed 21 of 29 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown, with Amari Cooper catching six for 79 yards.