Fewer people watched NFL games in 2018, but those who watched watched more

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2019, 7:02 AM EST
The NFL’s TV viewership increased by an average of 5 percent per game this season. But it would be inaccurate to say that more people watched the NFL in 2018 than in 2017.

In fact, fewer people watched football in 2018. But ratings increased because those who did watch the NFL watched more of it.

Michael Mulvihill, executive V.P. for research at FOX Sports, points out that the NFL’s “reach” was actually down this season: In 2018 there were 184.2 million people who watched an NFL game at some points, while in 2017 there were 189.2 million people who watched an NFL game.

But the overall viewership was up because the average fan who watched any football at all watched one more game (17.1 games in 2018 compared to 16.2 games in 2017), and the average viewer of a game stayed tuned in for about three minutes longer this season than last season.

It seems likely that the decline in reach is driven by cord cutters: More and more people watch TV only through Netflix, Hulu and other outlets that don’t have NFL games, and those people don’t see any football at all. In the past, when almost everyone had a TV that could get the broadcast channels, some people who weren’t NFL fans would end up watching a game just because they were bored and flipping through the channels on a lazy Sunday. Now those same people check what’s available on Netflix and never come across an NFL game.

Despite that issue — which is an issue that affects all of television, not just the NFL — the league was able to increase its ratings because fans were more engaged with the product. Subjectively, the quality of play seemed to be up this year, and that’s reflected in the fact that fans were watching more games, and more likely to watch a game until the end instead of turning off a boring game at halftime.

The issue with fewer people watching is a real one, and one the NFL wants to get its arms around. One of the reasons the league made a deal with Amazon to simulcast the Thursday night games that also air on FOX and NFL Network is that it wants to experiment with attracting those fans who don’t have a cable TV subscription. The league still has a lot of work to do on that front.

But as long as the football is good, the fans will watch. This year the football was good, and so were the ratings.

23 responses to “Fewer people watched NFL games in 2018, but those who watched watched more

  1. Taking NFL Sunday Ticket away from Direct TV and making it a standalone purchase would certainly increase traceable traffic……..as opposed to ya know, the Dark Arts of Viewing.

  3. Well, this is indeed interesting news. Yesterday the anthem faithful were falling all over themselves to say that the higher ratings this year resulted from less kneeling/kneeling not being shown. They claimed that their goofy boycotts had worked.

    Today we receive information that the faithful could interprete as some people actually not coming back to watch the NFL. These low information people will never believe that cord-cutting leads to less total viewers, they don’t even know what Hulu and Netflix are. They’re still using the antenna on top of their single-wide trailers. It will be interesting to see how the anthem faithful explain this newest data.

  4. What about all the cord cutters that has rooftop antennas. I watch televised games in my area except on ESPN, with Antenna.

  5. You don’t need a cable subscription to watch NFL games. You can watch with a HD digital antenna for free or any streaming service. YouTube TV, Sling tv,etc. all offer local channels with their service.

  6. I’ve been slowly withdrawing from the NFL over the years. Rules are too slanted towards the offense for my liking and everything is political. Guess you can call me a casual fan these days.

  7. …so, in this convoluted world of ours, are the advertisers more happy that fewer people watched their ads, or that fewer people watched them more often…just asking…

  8. The loss of viewers is the fault of the NFL when making a deal with DISH, that each subscriber can choose the games he/she wishes to see. Today’s society is mobile; how many Steeler fans live outside of the Pittsburgh viewing area? And that’s true of every team. I have two favorite teams and neither are shown in my area, so on Sundays I just don’t watch the games on the AFC and NFC channels…they are usually teams in which I have no interest.
    I now choose the NFL network because I can see when my favorite teams score TDs. Those of us who do have cable TV service should have the opportunity to choose which games we wish to watch. A steady diet of Tampa Bay and Jacksonville and the Miami Dolphins is not a way to spend a Sunday afternoon when your heart belongs to teams on the opposite sides of the country.

  11. Cord cutting has always been primarily the reason. Cable is not only expensive but the prices are kind of a scam on the way the billing is implemented, the companies (I won’t say any names cause a certain one owns this platform) are the worst examples of the issues with capitalism. Then there’s the issue that wages haven’t gone up since the 1980s in relation to inflation, people are working more, too many commercials, etc.

    With all that being said though. Those of us that looked at the reported stats been said that the grandstanders who said they’d stop watching because of kneeling, that they wouldn’t have any effect (and some were lying) – and they completely didn’t. That group that was so upset on twitter, and in the comments, and at the rallies, were utterly irrelevant in the grand scheme of it all.

  13. This past quarter saw one of the largest seasonal drops ever as more than one million consumers canceled their cable TV or satellite subscriptions.This trend will continue and unless the NFL can find a way to access this viewership, their ratings numbers will continue to decline.Add to that , ESPN’s takeover of College Football, and huge numbers of football fans are left without any viable football options.Cord cutters are not going to pay high dollars to watch garbaged bundled programing and advertisements.The NFL better see the forest through the trees!

  14. i used to watch any game that was on. then MNF moved to espn. then way too often the same non local teams ended up on the late games on Sunday afternoon or night. this year, I might have watched 6 partial games. i no longer really consider myself a football fan.

  15. I’m 51 and have been watching football since I was 5 but the NFL is losing its luster with me, I’ve had DirecTV since ‘03 but this is my last season, contract runs out soon and I’m done, too expensive, other bills are higher priority plus college football is better to me, I can watch 13 hours of college football on a Saturday but as far as the NFL, I’d its not my team, I lose interest

  16. I watched more this year. I don’t care what everyone else does I don’t care who watches or if the NFL viewership goes down or up. I don’t have any skin in that game. What I do have is a sense of what I value. My time.. When I tune in and have an enjoyble experience I will watch more. When I tune in and don’t like the product I turn it off or change the channel. When I was watching last year I saw pissed to see the protest. I watched my team and walked away from the other games. This year I got to watch football again. No idiot protests no statements before each game about police. I watched and was happy again. They may have been protesting but I sure didn’t see it. The networks were smart enough to not cover it.

  17. Watched and followed the NFL for 43 years until the beginning of 2017 when right after dealing with Hurricane Irma in Florida the disrespect to the Flag with the anthem protests for a second year in a row was just too much to put up with. Was a season ticket holder that left his seats remain empty in 2017. This is now a second season of not listening and/or watching an iota of the NFL, with College football filling the void well enough. No matter what statistics are put out for 2018, the NFL still took a hit with loads of diehard fans that have still not come around to watching them again and that have the ability to do so with cable, etc and means.

  18. NFL needs to hire an actual marketing crew. They need more Sunday afternoon games so that the ticket is not a waste. Hiding games on thursday night is just stupid. The Monday night and Thursday night announcing crews are worthless. And the games chosen for Monday night primetime should be determined by the teams and not the markets.

  20. The NFL would much rather have it the opposite. Those fans that are watching more already have purchased the merchandise and everything else that goes with it. Nothing more to be gained from them.

  21. 4 years ago I would already have ribs on the Weber Smokey mountain, a brisket on the other one and would be setting up the bar downstairs for a great day of football. Now ? I’m meeting some fellow officials in Boston’s North End to hang out and watch some football if we end up sitting at a bar. Monday night is a different story !

  22. I’ve gone from die hard (except wearing another man’s jersey) to casual fan. Reasons include rule changes, too much politics, players hating our country and as a Bengals fan Mike Brown has caused me to lose interest.

  23. The NFL is not going away. It is still number one of all Pro sports. Advertising , huge TV deals including the eventual upgrades to streaming service will continue to bring the owners profit. Capitalism is king in the U.S. The NfL is an example of great business success of our culture. It’s not only an extremely entertaining product. It’s as american as it gets to watch football.

