Hunter Henry not playing vs. Ravens

The Chargers won’t have tight end Hunter Henry on the field tomorrow in Baltimore.

Henry, who has missed the entire season with a torn ACL, won’t be activated today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chargers never put Henry on injured reserve after he tore his ACL in May because they wanted to preserve the possibility that he could return for the playoffs. Unfortunately, he’s still not ready to go.

Henry remains on the physically unable to perform list and could play in a future postseason game if the Chargers beat the Ravens tomorrow.