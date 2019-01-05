Mike McCarthy interviews with Jets on Saturday

Getty Images

Six days after firing Todd Bowles, the Jets will be interviewing a guy who is eight years removed from winning a Super Bowl.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Mike McCarthy will meet with the powers-that-be in New York for an opportunity to become the next coach of a team that hasn’t been to the championship game (or won it) in 50 years.

The Jets previously have interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Dolphins coach Adam Gase. The Jets also are believed to have interest in former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, and Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

PFT reported 13 days ago that the Jets are expected to make a run at Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. The Jets denied “our interest” in Harbaugh while also reiterating “Todd Bowles is our coach.” Now that Bowles isn’t, it will be interesting to see how the dominoes fall.

They’re expected to fall in the direction of an offensive mind, one that will get the most out of quarterback Sam Darnold. More recent criticism of his performance notwithstanding, McCarthy got a Super Bowl win out of Rodgers in only his third year as a starter.