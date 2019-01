Getty Images

The NFL fined Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam $26,739 for unnecessary roughness.

Ebukam lowered his helmet to initiate contact while tackling Kendrick Bourne in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. The 49ers ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive.

The league has sent more warning letters than it has issued fines for violating the helmet rule.

Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt are the only offensive players to receive fines for violating the rule.