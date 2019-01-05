Quitting on team apparently cost Antonio Brown All-Pro votes

Reasonable minds currently differ on whether the failure of Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to show up for a must-win Week 17 game against the Bengals should have been counted against him in the vote for the All-Pro team.

It apparently did, with Brown finishing tied for sixth among all receivers, getting only two votes.

Peter King explained on Friday’s PFT Live that he removed Brown from his own ballot after news emerged of Brown essentially bailing out on six percent of the season. And it was a critical six percent, with the Steelers needing to beat the Bengals (and needing help from the Browns) in order to get to the playoffs.

Should that count? It’s not an off-field issue, like an arrest or a drug suspension. It’s a deliberate decision to go AWOL in, as coach Mike Tomlin explained it, the team’s “darkest hour.” As the argument would go, that’s not what a professional does, which makes it very hard to call him an All-Pro(fessional).

Besides, Brown’s own teammates didn’t think enough of him to make him the team MVP over JuJu Smith-Schuster, who received only one vote in the AP selection process.

There are plenty of great receivers in the NFL who received All-Pro votes. With DeAndre Hopkins getting 46 votes, Michael Thomas 21, Julio Jones 17, Tyreek Hill six (he was the first-time “flex” player with 22 votes), Davante Adams four, Adam Thielen two, and Mike Evans and Smith-Schuster one each, which of those guys who didn’t quit during his team’s “darkest hour” should have lost votes to Brown?

12 responses to “Quitting on team apparently cost Antonio Brown All-Pro votes

  1. But he has a cool haircut as well as several other cutting edge styles..

    Maybe that’s the AllPro recognition he’s really looking for

  4. He was also on that weird tv show the other night dressed up as a hippo or something trying to perform…

  6. Brown deserves it over Theilen, who doesn’t deserve any votes.

    The second half of the season Theilen was terrible averaging just 56 receiving yards and less than 1/2 a touchdown a game (3 in last 8 games). That’s pedestrian, not ALL PRO level. The season is a full 16 games, not just the first 8.

  7. As it should be. He’s an over sensitive selfish child trapped in a man’s body. Which doesn’t make him unusual in the NFL, but it certainly shouldn’t qualify him as an all pro.

  8. Antonio Brown has done incalculable damage to his value as a NFL player. I’d be surprised if he ever makes the Pro Bowl again, no matter how well he plays.

    Maybe players quitting on a team before a must-win game is more common than I know, but I can’t remember it happening like this before. Closest is Randy Moss’ “I play when I want to play” antics, but even then that’s not quitting entirely.

    And regardless, AB is certainly no Randy Moss.

  9. It’s right there in the name: All Pro *TEAM*.

    AB showed he’s not interested in being part of a team.

  10. Let me start with the obvious (to me). I am not sure I care. Sure it is an honor, and people have been deserving of it. But it’s not like OPOY or DPOY in my mind. Just me.

    But yes, I think his decision to go AWOL should count. Dude bailed on his team when they needed to win. They eked out the win, but I can’t help but feel like he dogged it in some of the games he lost. Should also count in his next contract.

  12. Yes what he did was lousy bit I think it’s wrong to shortchange him for the season he had. He led the nfl in touchdowns and was simply magnificent against the saints. After a somewhat slow start, He was extremely consistent throughout the season and stepped up and made big plays at crucial times. Unlike Evans who would simply disappear for stretches and Theilan who fell off hard the second half of the season, Brown is twice the player that either of those two were this season or will ever be.

