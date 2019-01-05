Quitting on team apparently cost Antonio Brown All-Pro votes

Getty Images

Reasonable minds currently differ on whether the failure of Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to show up for a must-win Week 17 game against the Bengals should have been counted against him in the vote for the All-Pro team.

It apparently did, with Brown finishing tied for sixth among all receivers, getting only two votes.

Peter King explained on Friday’s PFT Live that he removed Brown from his own ballot after news emerged of Brown essentially bailing out on six percent of the season. And it was a critical six percent, with the Steelers needing to beat the Bengals (and needing help from the Browns) in order to get to the playoffs.

Should that count? It’s not an off-field issue, like an arrest or a drug suspension. It’s a deliberate decision to go AWOL in, as coach Mike Tomlin explained it, the team’s “darkest hour.” As the argument would go, that’s not what a professional does, which makes it very hard to call him an All-Pro(fessional).

Besides, Brown’s own teammates didn’t think enough of him to make him the team MVP over JuJu Smith-Schuster, who received only one vote in the AP selection process.

There are plenty of great receivers in the NFL who received All-Pro votes. With DeAndre Hopkins getting 46 votes, Michael Thomas 21, Julio Jones 17, Tyreek Hill six (he was the first-time “flex” player with 22 votes), Davante Adams four, Adam Thielen two, and Mike Evans and Smith-Schuster one each, which of those guys who didn’t quit during his team’s “darkest hour” should have lost votes to Brown?