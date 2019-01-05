Report: USC preventing Kliff Kingsbury from interviewing with Jets, Cardinals

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2019, 2:10 PM EST
After Kliff Kingsbury was fired as head coach at Texas Tech, he accepted a new job as offensive coordinator at USC. Now he’s a candidate for two NFL head-coaching jobs, but he may not be allowed to interview.

USC has refused to allow Kingsbury to interview with the Jets and Cardinals, both of whom wanted to talk to him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Most of the time, if an assistant has the opportunity to leave to become a head coach, his employer won’t stand in his way. But the NFL just reminded owners last month that they need to request permission from college athletic directors before interviewing coaches who are under contract to a college, and USC apparently objects.

USC’s athletic director is Pro Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann, who suddenly finds himself wielding a whole lot of influence in the NFL by preventing two teams from interviewing one of their chosen candidates.

Meanwhile, it’s worth wondering why Kingsbury is such a hot candidate in the first place. He was just fired after going 35-40 in six years at Texas Tech, his only head-coaching experience, and he’s never even been an assistant coach in the NFL.

10 responses to “Report: USC preventing Kliff Kingsbury from interviewing with Jets, Cardinals

  1. how do they have the power to do that? USC is not in the NFL .. this is still a free country?

  4. I’m sure the teams will work something out so they can interview Kingsbury. Kingsbury also could resign from USC if he thinks he likely will be hired in the NFL as a HC. USC not letting one of their coach go to an interview that would drastically change their lives is extremely crappy on USC’s apart & tells you a lot about who Lynn Swann is.

  6. I agree that they’re not too bright for even considering this guy as the HC. It’s just another fad in the NFL due to the success of Sean McVay. Now everyone wants the young offensive guru. Kingsbury was not even successful at his own alma mater, what makes them think that he can be a successful NFL HC? Why not interview Major Applewhite while they’re at it? He’s another bright offensive mind that played QB in the Big XII. He just got fired too from the college ranks and should be free to be interviewed.

  7. Isn’t that for lateral moves?

    KK is being mentioned for HC jobs, not OC jobs.

    I’ve seen it described as the same as if an NFL club denies permission. Well, NFL clubs can’t deny permission unless it’s a lateral move.

  8. Why is he a hot candidate???

    PATRICK MAHOMES
    and do not worry, he will be begging Andy Reid for a spot on the Chiefs staff, just so he can be coach the GOAT ……MR. Mahomes

    If, Patrick Mahomes wants Kingsbury ………the Chiefs will go and get Kingsbury.
    The guy is a very good offensive mind, and will do well under Andy reid

  9. “Isn’t that for lateral moves?
    KK is being mentioned for HC jobs, not OC jobs.
    I’ve seen it described as the same as if an NFL club denies permission. Well, NFL clubs can’t deny permission unless it’s a lateral move.”
    ———————————————
    Its still not lateral because its from college to the pros. Its different than going from pro team to pro team.

  10. Both Dallas and the Texans should have grabbed him as a consultant this year, OC next. I don’t see him as a head coach at the NFL or major college level. But…he’s a great play caller, almost as if he’s on the field playing. Keenum, Manziel and Mahomes were successful and he was smart enough to send Mayfield packing (for lack of character).

