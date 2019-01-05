Seahawks have no kicker, but they do have 14-10 lead

AP

The Seahawks have an All-Pro punter. They don’t have a kicker anymore — at least for the rest of this game — and after watching Michael Dickson attempt field goals at halftime, the Seahawks apparently have decided to not try any kicks in the second half.

Sebastian Janikowski injured his thigh on a 57-yard field goal try on the final play of the first half. He will not return.

After the Seahawks scored their first touchdown of the game to take a 12-10 lead, they opted to go for two. Mike Davis ran it into the end zone, giving the Seahawks a 14-10 lead.

Seattle has won the field position battle in the second half as the Cowboys gained only 25 yards in the third quarter. The Seahawks gained 88 yards in the period, with 44 coming on their touchdown drive.

Their touchdown came on a 4-yard Russell Wilson run.