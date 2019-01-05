Seahawks tie Cowboys 3-3

AP

The Seahawks went three-and-out on their first three possessions. They had nine plays for 5 yards as the Cowboys defense dominated.

But Russell Wilson opened the team’s fourth drive with a perfect 26-yard pass to Ed Dickson and then found Tyler Lockett for a 40-yard gain to the Dallas 12. The Cowboys defense stood up from there, holding the Seahawks to a field goal.

Sebastian Janikowski‘s 27-yard kick has tied it at 3-3 with 7:03 remaining until halftime.

The Cowboys had a Tavon Austin punt return for a touchdown negated by a holding penalty on C.J. Goodwin in a defensive battle.

The Seahawks have 74 yards and the Cowboys 119.