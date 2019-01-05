T.Y. Hilton, Clayton Geathers, Ryan Kelly all active vs. Texans

Getty Images

Both teams are healthy for the first game of the postseason.

The Colts had some important players listed as questionable, including receiver T.Y. Hilton, safety Clayton Geathers and center Ryan Kelly, but they’re all active.

The Texans listed receiver Keke Coutee as questionable, but he too is active.

The Colts’ inactives are C Josh Andrews, T/G Le'Raven Clark, WR Ryan Grant, DT/DE Tyquan Lewis, LB Ahmad Thomas, S J.J. Wilcox and RB Jonathan Williams.

The Texans’ inactives are RB Gregory Howell, WR Steven Mitchell Jr., CB Aaron Colvin, S A.J. Hendy, OL Roderick Johnson, DE Carlos Watkins and DE Joel Heath.