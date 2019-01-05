Texans are likely to have Keke Coutee vs. Colts

Getty Images

The Texans could use someone to step up and catch passes across from DeAndre Hopkins on Saturday. That someone could be rookie wideout Keke Coutee.

Coutee, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play when the Texans host the Colts on Saturday afternoon, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.

The hamstring injury has kept the Texas Tech rookie out of action for five straight games. For the season, he appeared in only six games. His best performance came in his debut; facing the Colts in Week Four, Coutee caught 11 passes for 109 yards in what became Houston’s first win of the year after an 0-3 start.