Texans’ defensive front won the battle against the Colts’ offensive line in 2018

As the Texans prepare to face the Colts for the third time this season in today’s first wild card game, there’s one area in particular where they can feel very good: Their defensive line got the better of the Colts’ offensive line in both regular-season games.

Although the Colts’ offensive line was much improved this season, thanks in large part to the arrival of the great rookie guard Quenton Nelson, they struggled against the Texans’ defensive front. In the first game against the Texans, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was sacked a season-high four times, with J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney getting two sacks each. In the second matchup, Luck was sacked twice. Luck was only sacked 18 times all year, the fewest sacks in the NFL, but one-third of those sacks came courtesy of the Texans.

Running the ball, the Colts consistently struggled to create holes against the Texans’ defense. The Colts managed just 91 yards on 40 carries in two games against the Texans, an average of just 2.28 yards per carry. The Colts’ two worst games this season, in terms of average yards per carry, were in Week 14 against the Texans, when they averaged 2.2 yards per carry, and Week 4 against the Texans, when they averaged 2.4 yards per carry.

The Colts still matched up well with the Texans overall, beating them in Week 14 and taking them deep into overtime before losing in Week 4. But if the Colts can improve anything, it would be better blocking against Watt, Clowney and the rest of the Houston front.